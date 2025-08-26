FAU’s GLAM club hosts ‘Love Island USA’ reunion watch party

Graciously Leaving a Mark, or GLAM, which is a beauty empowerment club at Florida Atlantic University, hosted a “Love Island USA” Season 7 reunion watch party on Monday night.

The club celebrated the biggest turnout to date with over 115 students in attendance, according to the Vice President of GLAM, Angelina Flores. Through raffle prizes and concession snacks, GLAM was able to bring together students, not only to watch the reunion of the infamous “Love Island USA” Season 7, but also to support FAU alumni on the show.

FAU alumnus Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, who was the show’s second-place runner-up alongside his partner, Olandria Carthen. Besides Vansteenberghe, the Love Island network has featured over five known alumni from FAU, including the recent winner of Love Island UK, Antonia “Toni” Laites.

Love Island USA, a reality dating show where contestants, also known as “islanders,” compete for a chance at love and a cash prize of $100,000. Season 7 winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, split the prize this past July. The cast of this summer’s season reunited for a televised reunion on Aug. 25, which is available on Peacock.

Delila Sanchez, who is now the club’s president, is a senior international business major. Sanchez started with GLAM when it was solely a makeup club, but she wanted to do more to create a space for girls that wasn’t stereotypical.

“We’re more than just makeup,” Sanchez said. “We couldn’t find a space for girls like us, so we created one. Sorority life was too much, and we wanted more of a sisterhood … something girly, but inclusive.”

Lei’la Mays is studying biology and transferred from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, just this fall. She explains that she attended the watch party as a way to get acclimated to campus.

“I’m a first-generation transfer student, and I wanted to come here and make some friends. I need to get into my new school and get used to my transition,” said Mays, who also came to support Olandria Carthen. “I’m Team Olandria. I had fun, I really enjoyed this.”

Angelina Flores, a senior public management major, minoring in sport studies, is the vice president of the GLAM club. “We figured this was a good idea to get not just women but men engaged as well,” Flores said.

The turnout exceeded expectations as GLAM ran out of concession snacks, 30 minutes in.

“I was expecting a couple of people. I over-planned the supplies and they’re all gone,” Sanchez said. “We’re proud of this and to see everyone come together.”

