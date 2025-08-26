Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU’s GLAM club hosts ‘Love Island USA’ reunion watch party

Students from the GLAM club brought out the popcorn as they hosted a watch party for the “Love Island USA” Season 7 reunion on Monday night.
Categories:
Kaii Thompson
Student pose after their “Love Island USA” reunion party in Room 118 of General Classroom South on Aug. 25.
Kaii Thompson, Culture Reporter
August 26, 2025

Graciously Leaving a Mark, or GLAM, which is a beauty empowerment club at Florida Atlantic University, hosted a “Love Island USA” Season 7 reunion watch party on Monday night. 

The club celebrated the biggest turnout to date with over 115 students in attendance, according to the Vice President of GLAM, Angelina Flores. Through raffle prizes and concession snacks, GLAM was able to bring together students, not only to watch the reunion of the infamous “Love Island USA” Season 7, but also to support FAU alumni on the show.

FAU alumnus Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, who was the show’s second-place runner-up alongside his partner, Olandria Carthen. Besides Vansteenberghe, the Love Island network has featured over five known alumni from FAU, including the recent winner of Love Island UK, Antonia “Toni” Laites.

Love Island USA, a reality dating show where contestants, also known as “islanders,” compete for a chance at love and a cash prize of $100,000. Season 7 winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, split the prize this past July. The cast of this summer’s season reunited for a televised reunion on Aug. 25, which is available on Peacock.

Delila Sanchez, who is now the club’s president, is a senior international business major. Sanchez started with GLAM when it was solely a makeup club, but she wanted to do more to create a space for girls that wasn’t stereotypical.

“We’re more than just makeup,” Sanchez said. “We couldn’t find a space for girls like us, so we created one. Sorority life was too much, and we wanted more of a sisterhood … something girly, but inclusive.”

Lei’la Mays is studying biology and transferred from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, just this fall. She explains that she attended the watch party as a way to get acclimated to campus. 

“I’m a first-generation transfer student, and I wanted to come here and make some friends. I need to get into my new school and get used to my transition,” said Mays, who also came to support Olandria Carthen. “I’m Team Olandria. I had fun, I really enjoyed this.”

Angelina Flores, a senior public management major, minoring in sport studies, is the vice president of the GLAM club. “We figured this was a good idea to get not just women but men engaged as well,” Flores said. 

The turnout exceeded expectations as GLAM ran out of concession snacks, 30 minutes in. 

“I was expecting a couple of people. I over-planned the supplies and they’re all gone,” Sanchez said. “We’re proud of this and to see everyone come together.”

Kaii Thompson is the Culture Reporter for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, you can contact Thompson at [email protected]  or DM kaiiliburd on Instagram.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Student Life
FAU’s mascot Hoot joined by Vice President of Student Affairs Larry Faerman at the birthday party on Aug. 22.
FAU mascot Hoot turns six, university celebrates with birthday party
Richter holding his surfboard on the beach.
Against all odds: FAU student Damian Richter’s journey with autism
A raccoon spotted on Florida Atlantic's Boca Raton campus.
From notetaking to dodging critters: The co-existence of students and wildlife at Florida Atlantic
Florida-native Summer Tenager birds can be found around Robert J. Huckshorn Arboretum on Florida Atlantic University’s John D. MacArthur campus in Jupiter
More than just trees: Explore FAU’s Robert J. Huckshorn Arboretum
FAU High School students interacting with K9 Nala at this year's Wimberly PAWS event on April 24.
FAU hosts Wimberly PAWS event to help students de-stress before finals
The Green Iguana is a species invasive to Florida.
Reptile friends or Owl hunters? Iguanas’ role in local Florida environments
More in Top Stories
The sign shows the vision of the Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building set to open in 2026.
FAU starts second attempt at Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building construction
Headshot of SG President Darsham Gonzalez during an executive interview with the University Press on Aug. 22.
The face of FAU students: Q&A with SG President Darsham Gonzalez
FAU men's soccer team huddling up during a game.
Men’s Soccer: FAU stays undefeated after a 2-0 victory over the University of Omaha
Florida Atlantic women's volleyball team celebrating scoring a point in their exhibition match against Miami Dade College.
Volleyball: Owls debut new roster to fans in 4-set sweep over Miami Dade
2025–26 FAU Division II hockey roster. Photo courtesy of the FAU Ice Hockey Club website.
FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division II team’s upcoming season
Senior forward Eli Conway holding up a hand-heart after FAU's win versus Creighton.
Men’s Soccer: FAU opens season with dominant 3-0 win over Creighton
About the Contributor
Kaii Thompson
Kaii Thompson, Culture Reporter
Kaii is a junior majoring in marketing with a concentration in advertising. She has been passionate about writing from a young age. She likes reading magazines, tuning into the radio and watching news shows. With a love for storytelling, Kaii plans to pursue a future in fashion journalism, where she can write for accredited magazines, exploring the history and symbolism behind fashion.