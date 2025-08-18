Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Editor’s Letter: EIC Michael Cook hits reset, explains why the press matters

The incoming Editor-in-Chief, Michael Cook, shares how the past editorial team repaired a damaged reputation and why you should read the student-run newspaper.
Dylan Vo
Headshot of Michael Cook.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
August 18, 2025

Journalists are on the frontlines of breaking news and recording history for the public. The press has historically carried out that responsibility, from muckraking to shining light on issues that would have otherwise gone untold.

I believe that before the press can hold others accountable, whether that is university officials or administration, we need to hold ourselves accountable first. That means fact-checking, doing strategic research, and making sure every word put out is accurate.

The University Press is no exception. Before we hit the “publish” button, we look through our stories with a fine-toothed comb to ensure that we are putting out error-free work. This semester, our statement is “quality over quantity,” while still striving to deliver timely campus news coverage to the community. If we fall short, we encourage our readers to hold us accountable and request corrections that are in line with our editorial policies.

In my eyes, this should always be the case. However, during former Editor-in-Chief Jessica Abramsky’s 2023 term2011 Editor-in-Chief Gideon Grudo accused the paper of biased reporting, which in turn damaged our reputation. The problems that arose in the newsroom following this caused distrust with our readers, but also led to writers not wanting to be involved with the student paper.

Since then, former Editor-in-Chief Sofia De La Espriella in 2024 worked to rebuild that trust by producing more ethical journalism, growing the paper’s social media presence, and bringing back the print newspaper after a one-year pause in production. I was part of that editorial team for two semesters. This semester continues that legacy.

This semester is one for the books. Our readers can be on the lookout for monthly published flyers of our top stories at the start of each month and a special print issue on immigration in mid-October. Both will be available in bins across the Boca Raton campus. 

I’ve practiced this form of truth-telling over the past two years, working as the previous news editor and managing editor at the University Press. This job is an act of public service that delivers reliable, engaging news and coverage that affects the lives of students.

The University Press has put me in rooms I never thought I would be in. But I had to be there with my recorder and camera out as history unfolded. Words can vanish into thin air, but this job allows me to catch them with a net and set them in stone.

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Michael Cook
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.
