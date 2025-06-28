Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Men’s Basketball: Three FAU alumni get drafted and signed to NBA teams

These Owls make history by making FAU become one of the few mid-major programs to send three players to the league in one night.
NCAA website
Alijah Marin (left) and Johnell Davis (right) celebrate their win versus Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Angelina Martell, Sports Editor
June 28, 2025

From Boca Raton to the big leagues, the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball program made history with not one, not two, but three players earning spots in the 2025 NBA Draft class. 

Former FAU stars Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin, and Vladislav Goldin either heard their names called or signed with NBA teams on Wednesday, June 25, becoming the first players in program history to make it to the league. 

While none of the three finished their college careers at FAU, their journey to the pros was fueled by the national spotlight FAU earned during its historic Final Four run in 2023, the first in school history. 

“With the 39th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors select: Alijah Martin from the University of Florida,” says NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

That infamous introduction to another draft pick chimed in on televisions across the country, and Martin was then crowned the first FAU alumnus to be drafted into the NBA. 

While at FAU, Martin helped lead the Owls to a regular season and conference championship, two back-to-back March Madness appearances, and one Final Four appearance. Martin averaged 11.9 points, five rebounds per game, and a 43.8% field goal percentage in his four seasons with the Owls. 

After the 2023–24 season, Martin transferred to the University of Florida, where he capped off his college career by winning this year’s national championship. While he did not hear his name called on draft night, the Miami Heat signed Vlad Goldin. 

Goldin, too, was a member of the Final Four team and later transferred to the University of Michigan along with former FAU men’s basketball head coach Dusty May after the 2023-24 season. Goldin averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and a 62% field goal percentage in his three seasons with the Owls. 

Lastly, Davis was signed to the Orlando Magic’s Summer League team. 

Like his two former teammates, Davis was a member of the Final Four team before transferring to the University of Arkansas to play out his last year of eligibility. Davis averaged 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, and a 48% field goal percentage in his four seasons with the Owls.

Though Davis, Martin and Goldin have moved on from FAU, their legacy remains. They didn’t just make history, they built it.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

