Football: Three former FAU players go undrafted in the NFL

This year’s National Football League Draft took place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While no former Florida Atlantic players were drafted, three have signed as “undrafted rookie free agents” with NFL teams.

All three of these players attended the university’s Pro Day on March 25 and showcased their best agility, speed and strength in front of over 20 NFL coaches and scouts. The following are descriptions of the players who signed the agreement with the NFL:

Defensive back Kahzir “Buggs” Brown signed with the Green Bay Packers. Brown is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound Trenton, New Jersey native. He transferred from the University of Maine and joined FAU’s program in January 2024. In his lone season with the Owls, Brown recorded 44 tackles, 24 solo and 20 assisted.

Offensive linemen Frederico Maranges signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Maranges, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound Dorado, Puerto Rico native. He began his collegiate career at FAU in 2019. He was voted “team captain” as a junior and returned the following year as one of the four co-captains.

Defensive linemen Devonta Davis signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Davis, 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds, is from Union Springs, Alabama. He transferred to FAU from Jackson State University in the summer of 2024. In his senior season, he recorded 13 solo tackles and 16 assisted tackles for a total of 29 tackles.