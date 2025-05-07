Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Football: Three former FAU players go undrafted in the NFL

Despite going undrafted, FAU players find their path to the NFL through free agency. Three of them showcase the program’s resilience and commitment to keeping the Owl legacy alive at the professional level.
Courtesy of FAU Football’s Instagram page.
An FAU football helmet being hoisted into the air.
Emily Harper, Contributing Writer
May 7, 2025

This year’s National Football League Draft took place on April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While no former Florida Atlantic players were drafted, three have signed as “undrafted rookie free agents” with NFL teams. 

All three of these players attended the university’s Pro Day on March 25 and showcased their best agility, speed and strength in front of over 20 NFL coaches and scouts. The following are descriptions of the players who signed the agreement with the NFL:

Defensive back Kahzir “Buggs” Brown signed with the Green Bay Packers. Brown is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound Trenton, New Jersey native. He transferred from the University of Maine and joined FAU’s program in January 2024. In his lone season with the Owls, Brown recorded 44 tackles, 24 solo and 20 assisted. 

Offensive linemen Frederico Maranges signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Maranges, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound Dorado, Puerto Rico native. He began his collegiate career at FAU in 2019. He was voted “team captain” as a junior and returned the following year as one of the four co-captains.

Defensive linemen Devonta Davis signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Davis, 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds, is from Union Springs, Alabama. He transferred to FAU from Jackson State University in the summer of 2024. In his senior season, he recorded 13 solo tackles and 16 assisted tackles for a total of 29 tackles

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU’s Red and White teams running towards each other in the 2025 Spring Football Game.
Football: FAU kicks off their season in their 25th annual Spring Game
The banner for Pro Day that Florida Atlantic hosted on March 25, 2025.
Football: Former FAU players showcase their talents at Pro Day
Head coach Zach Kittley at Flagler Credit Union Field Stadium.
Football: Zach Kittley announces his official on-field coaching staff for the upcoming season
Caden Veltkamp at his official visit to Florida Atlantic.
Meet Caden Veltkamp: Florida Atlantic football’s next big play-maker
Roc Bellantoni speaking to FAU’s football team at practice.
Source: Roc Bellantoni’s second departure from FAU, signs with Auburn Tigers
Head coach Zach Kittley posing with a customized jersey with his name on it at his inaugural press conference
A new era: FAU’s new football head coach Zach Kittley holds his inaugural press conference
More in Sports
Stella Rubidoux playing soccer for FAU's women's soccer team.
Lab coats to soccer jerseys: Dual-degree student-athlete Stella Rubidoux’s experiences balancing two worlds
Forward Baba Miller dunking the ball against the University of North Texas on Feb. 27.
Baba Miller enters transfer portal on the final day
Teammates cheer during their sweep against San Jose State.
Beach Volleyball: FAU wraps up their regular season play
FAU Club Hockey team with the AAU Championship trophy after winning 5-2.
Hockey: Division II national champions reflect on their season and the advancement to Division I
The Sandy Owls huddling together after day one of the Capri Classic on April 11.
Beach Volleyball: Owls take second place in the Capri Classic tournament
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University
More in Top Stories
Sofia De La Espriella, UP Editor-in-Chief May 2024- May 2025.
Farewell from UP Editor-In-Chief Sofia De La Espriella
Photo by Jessica Wilkerson.
FAU seeks input from faculty and staff in search of a new provost
Richter holding his surfboard on the beach.
Against all odds: FAU student Damian Richter’s journey with autism
FAU tree study hub: Experts discuss tree preservation and health benefits
FAU tree study hub: Experts discuss tree preservation and health benefits
Photo of the FAU Center for Global Engagement on the Boca Raton campus.
Trump administration reverses student visa revocations, including six FAU students
A raccoon spotted on Florida Atlantic's Boca Raton campus.
From notetaking to dodging critters: The co-existence of students and wildlife at Florida Atlantic