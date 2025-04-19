Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Trump administration revokes six student visas at FAU

An FAU spokesperson stated that six student visas were recently revoked. The reasons or names of the students are unknown.
Image of FAU campus showing dense student populations.
Laurie Mermet, News Editor
April 19, 2025

Editor’s Note: The original photo of this article from FAU’s International Student Services website was removed as the students in the photo had no affiliation with this publication. 

President Donald Trump’s Administration has revoked the visas of six students at Florida Atlantic University, confirmed a university spokesperson, Joshua Glanzer, on April 18. 

These student visas (F1/J1) are official documents that allow international students to legally enter and remain in the United States while studying. Without valid visas, these students may be forced to leave the country. An F-1 visa lets foreign students study full-time in the U.S., and a J-1 visa allows visitors from other countries to take part in cultural exchange programs on campus.

Glanzer, in an email to the University Press, stated that six international student visas have been revoked – two belonging to post-graduate students and four to currently enrolled students. The exact timeline of when these visas were revoked, as well as what happened to these six students, remains unclear, with additional details pending from university officials. 

The developments at FAU appear to be part of a broader pattern affecting Florida higher education institutions. Florida International University has reported 18 international student visas revoked, while the University of Florida has seen eight similar cases. 

The university has promoted itself as “the most ethnically and culturally diverse institution in Florida’s state university system.” With over 31,000 students spread across six campuses, and approximately 2,500 foreign students on visas. Many in the university community have expressed concern about the potential impact of increased immigration enforcement on campus. About two dozen students protested a “pending” partnership between campus security and the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement on April 16. 

As of April 18, more than 240 colleges and universities across the country have identified over 1,550 international students and recent graduates who have had their legal status altered by the State Department. According to Inside Higher Ed, more than 1,000 students have lost their F-1 or J-1 student status as part of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies. 

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. 

Laurie Mermet is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Construction for "Talon Hall" is in full swing, as seen across from Parliament Hall.
Talon Hall: FAU names new dorm to be on brand of owl theme
Members of the march on April 16 standing in front of the Administration building.
FAU students protest FAUPD ‘pending’ partnership with ICE
An image of the Department of Education’s logo.
Professors and lawmakers discuss stakes of the dismantling of the Department of Education
BREAKING NEWS WHITE ON BLACK
Plane crash reported near FAU Boca Raton campus
Kimberly Dunn and Stefan Andjelkovic holding up their award plaques at the April 8 Board of Trustees meeting.
FAU Board of Trustees waves goodbye to two departing trustees
The construction site for the anticipated Dunkin’ location, located off the Breezeway.
Work in progress: Opening of new full-service Dunkin’ at FAU delayed
More in Top Stories
Program board officer Isabella Sanossian (left) awarding Maya Desai (right) her prize for finding the golden ticket.
FAU students unwind at Program Board Scavenger hunt as finals season approaches
FAU Club Hockey team with the AAU Championship trophy after winning 5-2.
Hockey: Division II national champions reflect on their season and the advancement to Division I
The Sandy Owls huddling together after day one of the Capri Classic on April 11.
Beach Volleyball: Owls take second place in the Capri Classic tournament
Philip "Bluf" Conally in action at one of his first events.
FAU DJ Bluf opens up on navigating the world of music as a student
Specialty drinks offered by Long Story Short (left to right), the Strawberry Glow smoothie, Tiramisu Latte, Matcha Latte with Blueberry and Crème brûlée Latte.
Long Story Short: A cafe fairytale located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton
Tre Carroll on his official visit to Xavier University.
Former FAU forward Tre Carroll signs with Xavier University
About the Contributor
Laurie Mermet
Laurie Mermet, News Editor
Laurie Mermet is a senior pursuing a bachelor’s in multimedia journalism with a minor in public relations. 