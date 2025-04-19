Trump administration revokes six student visas at FAU

Editor’s Note: The original photo of this article from FAU’s International Student Services website was removed as the students in the photo had no affiliation with this publication.

President Donald Trump’s Administration has revoked the visas of six students at Florida Atlantic University, confirmed a university spokesperson, Joshua Glanzer, on April 18.

These student visas (F1/J1) are official documents that allow international students to legally enter and remain in the United States while studying. Without valid visas, these students may be forced to leave the country. An F-1 visa lets foreign students study full-time in the U.S., and a J-1 visa allows visitors from other countries to take part in cultural exchange programs on campus.

Glanzer, in an email to the University Press, stated that six international student visas have been revoked – two belonging to post-graduate students and four to currently enrolled students. The exact timeline of when these visas were revoked, as well as what happened to these six students, remains unclear, with additional details pending from university officials.

The developments at FAU appear to be part of a broader pattern affecting Florida higher education institutions. Florida International University has reported 18 international student visas revoked, while the University of Florida has seen eight similar cases.

The university has promoted itself as “the most ethnically and culturally diverse institution in Florida’s state university system.” With over 31,000 students spread across six campuses, and approximately 2,500 foreign students on visas. Many in the university community have expressed concern about the potential impact of increased immigration enforcement on campus. About two dozen students protested a “pending” partnership between campus security and the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement on April 16.

As of April 18, more than 240 colleges and universities across the country have identified over 1,550 international students and recent graduates who have had their legal status altered by the State Department. According to Inside Higher Ed, more than 1,000 students have lost their F-1 or J-1 student status as part of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Laurie Mermet is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.