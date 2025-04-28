Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Trump administration reverses student visa revocations, including six FAU students

After legal challenges, the Trump administration reversed its decision to revoke thousands of foreign student visas, including six from Florida Atlantic University.
Kim Nguyen
Photo of the FAU Center for Global Engagement on the Boca Raton campus.
Michael Cook, Managing Editor
April 28, 2025

In recent weeks, the Trump administration revoked the visas of six Florida Atlantic University students, prompting concerns about their legal immigration status and potential deportation. FAU spokesperson Joshua Glanzer said all visa revocations have since been reversed.

“We don’t have any information on why. That lies with the federal government,” Glanzer wrote in an April 28 email. Although the students have not been publicly identified and the University Press has not spoken with them directly, they are expected to remain on campus following the Trump administration’s decision to reverse the visa terminations on April 25.

In a prior confirmation about the situation, Galnzer noted on April 18 that the affected students include two graduate students and four currently enrolled undergraduates.

A CBS News report stated that the Trump administration faced numerous legal challenges from individuals suing regarding university visa cancellations nationwide. During an April 25 hearing, a Justice Department attorney announced that more than 4,700 international students would have their visa records reinstated. According to Glanzer, this group includes the six FAU students, who had their visas affected. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. 

Michael Cook is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].    

Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as an editor for his high school yearbook and won “Journalist of the Year.” He has been with the University Press since fall 2023, starting as a staff writer and later promoted to news editor for the fall 2024 semester. He is also the managing editor for the spring 2025 semester. Michael plans to gain experience in various reporting areas throughout his career, whether in a newsroom or broadcast. However, one of his long-term goals is to work in media law.