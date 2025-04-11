Plane crash reported near FAU Boca Raton campus

A Friday Florida Atlantic University announcement reported that a plane crashed onto Military Trail in Boca Raton, located about 11 minutes away from the campus.

The university email was sent out at 12:19 p.m., advising students and staff to avoid the area of the crash, as Military Trail is closed off between NW 19th Street and Butts Road. The I-95 overpass at Glades Road is also closed in East and Westbound directions.

According to a Sun Sentinel report, a small plane caught fire Friday morning while attempting to land at the Boca Raton Airport. The article stated that at least three people may be dead after the aircraft crashed around 10 a.m.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Michael Cook is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].