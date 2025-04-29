FAU tree study hub: Experts discuss tree preservation and health benefits

The “Tree of Life” is a classic study hotspot on the Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton campus. This tropical Ficus tree has a long history, with names carved into its pale brown bark and aerial roots stretching down from its branches in hopes of anchoring in the soil.

For college students, this outdoor desk in the shade of the lone tree, located between the College of Social Work & Criminal Justice and General Classroom South buildings, is an ideal escape from the classroom’s air conditioning. Beneath its dark green canopy, students can experience health benefits from the tree, such as reduced stress and improved cognitive function, according to a 2019 report, “Trees and Your Health,” from the Arbor Day Foundation.

With a mission to plant more trees nationally, this nonprofit foundation has designated the City of Boca Raton as a “Tree City.” According to the city’s official website, this title has been held since 1979, and the site continues to highlight not only the health benefits of exposure to trees but also the environmental and economic advantages they offer. Given all these benefits, local ecological experts shed light on preserving these voiceless plants, such as this well-known Ficus tree on campus, to make sure that their roots stay in the soil as the university grows.

According to Jonathan Frank, an arborist representative from Bartlett Tree Experts in West Palm Beach, many non-native species of Ficus trees exist in Palm Beach County, calling the tree a “pioneer species.” Although the specific identification of this Ficus tree on campus hasn’t been named, he explained that the historical journey of these trees to Florida began with humans traveling overseas to tropical and subtropical regions and bringing back seeds to grow.

Once the seed is planted in a sustainable environment, Frank says the tree produces more seeds that may spread naturally through ocean tides or even by birds. “Most of the time, with birds or raccoons, they eat the seed. Then, once the seed passes through the animal, it remains viable and germinates easily,” Frank explained.

Documented photos provided by FAU Special Collections Assistant Anthony Moro show the tree standing tall alongside a neighboring tree in the same field in 1967, three years after the university opened in 1964. However, Frank could not estimate how old the tree could be, as the tree species’ age is “deceiving” due to its rapid growth.

Frank observed that Boca Raton and surrounding cities are building metropolitan areas “alarmingly quickly,” which could lead to large trees being removed to create open space for development.

“But the university is somewhat uniquely positioned in that it can carve out space in the master plan for that tree, allowing it to be enjoyed and its benefits realized by students for many generations,” he said.

His profession is more aligned with preservation to “save trees” than with removal. But Frank explained that if a tree were to be cut down, the tree would be chopped into pieces, and the wood would be disposed of or, in some cases, repurposed into wood chips.

Another case of a tree being brought down naturally happens during hurricanes. Frank explained that this type of Ficus tree is generally shallow-rooted and has aerial roots growing from the branches. The real problem, he explained, is when homeowners or landscapers unknowingly cut the roots, making the tree unstable and more likely to be blown down by strong winds.

Eric Hoyer, an arborist from Legacy Arborist Services in Florida, specializes in studying individual trees, shrubs and vines. He stated that several Ficus species grow in South Florida and that their large surface roots often cause problems with sidewalks and other infrastructure.

These tree species have been classified as “invasive” due to their root growth, which can lead to maintenance problems. Frank views them as more “naturalized” because he says they do not harm other native plants.

He also mentioned that property owners with living trees should conduct proper tree maintenance to ensure people can live around them and avoid situations like students eating lunch and getting injured by falling branches. When Frank was younger, he would argue that trees didn’t need trimming, as it doesn’t happen in a natural forest. However, he now believes maintenance is essential when trees are in an “artificial” setting.

“If we take trees out of the forest, where they’re all very close together and competing for light, they tend to grow in a very specific way in the forest,” he said. “And if we put them in an open landscape with all the resources they need, like water and light, they’ll get kind of fat and lazy, and they won’t grow as strong as they should.”

Kate Detwiler, one of the university’s anthropology professors, says seeing students climbing up the Ficus tree or setting up their hammocks on the branches reminds her of her work. She is a primatologist who studies non-human primates, such as monkeys and apes, and their movement within rainforest habitats.

Looking for the next shady spot on campus, Detwiler casually stops at the campus’ tree hangout and calls it “iconic.” She describes the area as a “little microhabitat” where students and the rest of the community can connect with nature while on a lunch break or studying for their next exam.

“Overall, the comfort that the tree provides is something we all seek out, whether we are consciously aware of it or not,” she said. “It’s a pretty important part of the human spirit, and it connects us to all our primate relatives, who spend their entire day in the trees.”

Detwiler appreciates the university’s community for respecting all the trees on campus, noting that maintaining them requires much work. She also called on them to pay attention to older trees, such as this historic Ficus, to protect them from neglect.

Patrick Cheung, interim director of the university’s Engineering & Utilities department, stated in an email that the university hires a third-party tree maintenance company to trim the trees and that many trees are related to the Ficus species on campus.

On a sunny day, Erika DiMura, a resident of the Innovation Village Apartments on the Boca Raton campus, was studying on her computer under the popular Ficus tree, which she calls her “go-to place” to step away from the clutter of day-to-day life and soak in the tranquility of the natural surroundings.

Originally from New York City, DiMura moved to South Florida two years ago to attend the university. She admires the beauty of the campus trees, especially this spot, as tropical plant species are typically uncommon in her hometown.

“I feel more at peace and focused here compared to my room or a classroom,” DiMura said, recommending the spot to anyone seeking a quiet place to concentrate.​

