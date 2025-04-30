Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Against all odds: FAU student Damian Richter’s journey with autism

Twenty years after being diagnosed with autism, Damian Richter is proving that it’s possible to persevere through life’s waves.
Courtesy of Tracy Bastante
Richter holding his surfboard on the beach.
Sephora Charles, Reporter
April 30, 2025

After being diagnosed with mild to moderate autism spectrum disorder a month before his third birthday, Florida Atlantic University student Damian Richter is a living testimony to others that their disability does not define them. 

Autism spectrum disorder is a condition that affects how people communicate, interact with others and view the world. One in 31 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

April is marked as Autism Acceptance Awareness Month, and Richter, now 22 years old, is thriving in various sports and community engagements despite the doubts of others. 

“I was told that I would never do anything,” said Richter, a senior majoring in theater.

According to Richter’s mom, Tracy Bastante, Autism Acceptance Month is a time to unpack ignorance and encourage acceptance of people’s differences. “Every kid or young adult with autism is different. People should just be more accepting of that,” she said.

When Richter was two years old, Bastante started taking him to speech therapy, thinking he had a speech delay. Bastante said one of the speech therapists advised her to get Richter tested, and on April 12, 2005, he was diagnosed with autism.  

Bastante said there were signs she was unaware of, like lining up his toys, avoiding eye contact and flapping his hands. She recalls there were not as many resources or knowledge on the disorder at that time.

The doctors told Richter’s parents that he may never be able to speak, play pretend or have an imagination. When Bastante asked them what he would be able to do, they couldn’t give her an answer. Her love for her son motivated her to defy all the odds set by professionals.

“I was going to do whatever I had to make sure he had a good life and that he had the best chances to deal with his autism,” she said. Twenty years later, Richter has built a life around his creative and active passions while giving back to the community.

At five years old, Richter started surfing through a non-profit organization called Surfers For Autism, which teaches children with developmental delays how to surf. According to Moose Brown, the founder of SFA, Richter was their first participant when he launched the program.

“Being able to be there for him through different moments of his life, that’s just been very special for me,” Brown said. He has spent countless hours with Richter in and out of the water for almost two decades.

Professors from the University of Rhode Island and the Old Dominion University conducted a study showing that surfing has physical, social and mental benefits for people with autism. Richter seconded the research, saying that longboard surfing helped with his autism by gaining confidence and assisting others as a volunteer. 

When he was seven years old, Richter took up karate, and out of all the therapies, including occupational, speech, behavioral and even sessions with a horse, karate was the most useful. He says karate helped regulate his control, focus and balance. Above all, he said, earning a second-degree black belt in taekwondo taught him how to never give up.

In high school, Richter started pursuing more creative aspirations. He developed his love for theater through his school’s drama club. Since then, he said he’s performed at Palm Beach State as a student there, Lake Worth Playhouse, the Black Box Theater in Boca as well as other theaters. 

“When I perform the character on each play on stage, my autism disappears for a while,” he said. 

Richter (left) acting in a production.

Usually, he said his body naturally rocks back and forth, but when he’s acting, he can immerse himself in a role and stay still. His passion for various activities eventually inspired him to create digital content on  YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

He says his content is geared towards lifestyle and motivational learning lesson videos. Although he is responsible for brainstorming and executing ideas, his mom edits all his YouTube videos. 

According to his Facebook description, he wants to document his journey and inspire others through his social media platforms.  “I’m documenting my journey with having Autism and all the things I can and have accomplished. I hope to inspire and help others,” he said.

One of Richter’s surfing coaches and college professors at Palm Beach State, Dave Rossman, shared that he witnessed Richter succeed in multiple aspects over the past few years. 

“He’s extremely dedicated to it, whether it was his YouTube channel, karate, surfing or academia,” Rossman said. “Whatever that young man puts his mind to, he goes 100  percent all in.”

Navigating life with autism comes with difficulties that Richter says he has learned or is learning to overcome. Bastante said one of Richter’s challenges is making meaningful connections. Although he’s active in school activities and clubs, he’s often alone.

“Even though he’s okay a lot of time doing stuff by himself, I know he would like to have friends call him once in a while and invite him to the movies,” Bastante said.

Learning in school can be difficult for Richter because he’s a visual learner, and some professors don’t teach in a way he can understand. As his former professor Rossman said, “He brings the same kind of passion and stoke to the classroom that he does to the ocean.”

Rossman also urged people to understand that autism stereotypes aren’t always accurate. “Just because someone might have a diagnosis doesn’t mean they’re less capable, and certainly Damian is proof of that,” he said.

Getting a new job and a driver’s license has also been difficult for Richter. Despite these factors, he maintains a positive attitude. “Autism never stops me from doing the things I want,” Richter said.

Sephora Charles is a Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected].

