Swinging for success: A preview of FAU softball’s 2024-25 conference schedule

With less than one month until conference play begins on March 7, the Florida Atlantic Owls (14-2) softball team is gearing up for their second season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Last season, FAU softball finished with a 41-16 (21-6 AAC) record all while being crowned the 2024 AAC Regular Season and Conference champions. FAU also advanced to their first National Collegiate Athletics Association regional game since 2016.

From winning their first six games in a row to being ranked nationally among some of the best teams in the country, FAU has no plans of slowing down. Head coach Jordan Clark told the University Press this is the best start to a season in FAU softball history.

The Owls currently hold an impressive 14-2 record and look to go undefeated in the Stetson Invitational as they are set to take on the Stetson Hatters on Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m.

With their accomplishments last season and a No. 2 ranking in the preseason poll, the Owls have high expectations to meet, but they are not worried about their competition this season.

“I tell the girls all the time, we’re going to try to win the conference, and if we can’t win the conference, we’re not going to panic, but we’re going to take care of business so that our name can be called at the end of the year if, for some reason, the conference tournament doesn’t go our way,” said Clark at FAU softball’s 2025 Media Day on Jan. 28.

Given the Owls’ non-conference schedule and how they have come out on top versus Power 5 schools early in their season, such as Ole Miss, Clemson and Kansas, FAU should be able to take down their in-conference opponents without a problem.

These are the teams the Owls are scheduled to face this season and how they have matched up against them in the past.

March 7-9 vs. Wichita State University Shockers:

The Owls will open up their AAC play versus Wichita State. FAU holds a 4-2 record over them in the program’s history. The Shockers were voted first in the preseason poll, with FAU behind them in second.

FAU had a 2-2 record versus the Shockers last season, winning two games in the regular season, 8-7 and 17-5 (in six innings), and losing once in the regular season, 4-6, as well as in the AAC semifinal, 2-12.

All three regular-season games versus the Shockers were played on Wichita State’s home field. This year, FAU will host the Shockers and look to extend their winning streak even further.

March 14-16 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers:

The Owls then fly to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on the UAB Blazers in their next round of conference play. FAU holds an 11-5 record over the Blazers in the program’s history.

FAU swept the Blazers last season with three big wins: 11-3 (six innings), 8-3 and 5-4. Each game got progressively closer and closer in score, so the Owls will need to consider not letting their guard down regardless of how hot their run is in the series.

March 21-23 vs. University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers:

The Owls will return to their home field to take on the UNC Charlotte 49ers. FAU holds an overall record of 21-15 versus Charlotte in the program’s history.

Last season, FAU went 2-1 in their series versus the 49ers, with their first loss almost being a shutout, 1-11, and their following two wins being 4-2 and 5-3.

All three regular-season games versus the Shockers were played on Charlotte’s home field; FAU will host the 49ers this year at Joan Joyce Field, looking to add three more wins to their record.

March 28-30 at the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners:

The Owls will travel to San Antonio to take on the UTSA Roadrunners. FAU holds a strong overall record of 21-2 versus UTSA in the program’s history.

The Owls swept the Roadrunners last season at their home field with three big wins: 6-1, 8-0 and 3-1. Regardless of the team’s history and these big wins, it is never good to underestimate their opponent, and the Owls need to go into this series with the same confidence they went into when they played UTSA last season.

April 4-6 vs. University of South Florida Bulls:

The Owls will face off against their in-state and conference rivals, the USF Bulls. Unlike the rest of their AAC opponents thus far, the Bulls hold an 18-8 record over FAU in their program’s history.

Last season, the Owls went 2-1 in their series versus the Bulls with a close win, 10-8, a close loss, 0-1 and one big win, 6-2.

With a home record of 0-5 versus USF, the Owls look to add at least a win to that record and go 3-0 in their series versus the Bulls.

April 11, 12 and 13 vs. University of North Texas Mean Green:

The Owls will remain home at Joan Joyce Field to take on the North Texas Mean Green. FAU also holds a record below .500 versus the Mean green, 16-26.

The Owls finished 1-2 in their series last season versus North Texas, losing 2-4 and 1-4 and coming out on top 6-4. They look to improve their play strategies going into this series.

North Texas was ranked third in the AAC preseason poll, right behind FAU, so the Owls will have to be wary of their competition and not take their possessions for granted.

April 17, 18 and 19 at the University of East Carolina Pirates:

The Owls will travel to North Carolina to take on the ECU Pirates. FAU and the Pirates have an even record in their program’s history, 4-4.

Last season, the Owls went neck-and-neck with the Pirates in two of their matchups, with one tough loss that went into 14 innings, 4-5, and a win that went eight innings, 6-5. FAU went 2-1 in their series.

ECU was ranked fourth in the AAC preseason poll, and especially given their competitiveness, the Owls will be kept on their toes in this series.

April 25-27 vs. University of Memphis Tigers:

The Owls will return back to Boca Raton to take on the Memphis Tigers. FAU holds a 4-0 record over Memphis in their program’s history.

Last season, FAU swept the Tigers in their series ending two of their games two innings early with scores of 12-1 (five inn.) and 18-1 (five inn.).

May 2-5 at the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane:

The Owls will end their regular season with a trip to Oklahoma to face the Golden Hurricane. FAU holds a 9-3 record over Tulsa in the program’s history. The Owls swept the Golden Hurricane in their series last season with three big wins: 8-7, 8-2 and 6-2.

