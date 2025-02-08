Softball: The Owls take home two more wins at the Paradise Classic

Florida Atlantic (3-0) softball took home two more wins on day two of the third-annual Paradise Classic. The Owls took down the No. 25 Clemson University Tigers (1-2), 6-2 and the Georgia State Panthers (0-1), 5-1.

After kicking off the tournament with three wins over three Power 5 schools versus the University of Mississippi Ole Miss Rebels, the Kansas State Jayhawks and Clemson, FAU started their season strong on a four-game winning streak.

“I’m just really proud of these girls; I think that’s the thing that makes this team so special, is that it’s not just one person every game. If you look in the staff book, somebody different is getting it done for the first four games,” said head coach Jordan Clark. “Winning is fun and we just want to keep doing more.”

Last season, Clemson was ranked No. 23 in the NCAA softball rankings for the 2024 season. As of Jan. 21, 2025, Clemson University’s softball team was ranked 21st in the NCAA Division I softball rankings.

Junior pitcher Jaden Martinez finished her game against Clemson with a season and career-high 10 strikeouts.

“She had 10 strikeouts against one of the best offenses in the country, and that is just a little taste of who Jaden is going to be for us this year,” said Clark. “To see that smile on her face was priceless because we knew that it was coming; for her to finally put it into a game against an opponent like that was huge.”

With a slightly slow start to the game, infielder Kiley Channell hit a homerun down centerfield to put the Owls on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, outfielder Kylie Hammonds hit a single up the middle and advanced to second base on the throw, driving in a run as infielder Jesiana Mora crossed home plate, putting the Owls up 3-0 to close out the inning.

The Owls scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning alone.

Utility player Destiny Johns reached first base on a fielding error by Clemson’s second baseman, allowing outfielder Bella Foran and outfielder Kiley Shelton to score, extending the Owls’ lead to 5-0.

Channell reached first base on an error by Clemson’s shortstop, allowing Johns to score an unearned run.

The Owls went on a 6-0 scoring run until the fifth inning, where Clemson scored two runs.

Four games into the season and four consecutive wins later, the Owls are still hungry for more. Coach Clark feels the team’s chemistry is one of the many factors outside of the statistics that are helping the Owls to play at their best and get the job done.

“We have some that are just itching and waiting for that turn, and the one thing that I’m so proud of is it doesn’t go down in the scorebook, but that dugout was invested in every pitch, every strikeout. And to me, that’s a team that is clicking, that’s getting along, that loves each other, and it’s pretty freaking special,” said Clark.

The Owls will take on the Missouri State Bears tonight at 6 p.m., back on Joan Joyce Field and Georgia State again on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:45 p.m.

