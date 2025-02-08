Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Softball: The Owls take home two more wins at the Paradise Classic

FAU softball hits it out of the park with their fourth consecutive win this season.
FAU Athletics
Sophomore pitcher Ainsley Lambery high-fiving fans after their win versus Clemson in their third-annual Paradise Classic tournament
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
February 8, 2025

Florida Atlantic (3-0) softball took home two more wins on day two of the third-annual Paradise Classic. The Owls took down the No. 25 Clemson University Tigers (1-2), 6-2 and the Georgia State Panthers (0-1), 5-1.

After kicking off the tournament with three wins over three Power 5 schools versus the University of Mississippi Ole Miss Rebels, the Kansas State Jayhawks and Clemson, FAU started their season strong on a four-game winning streak.

“I’m just really proud of these girls; I think that’s the thing that makes this team so special, is that it’s not just one person every game. If you look in the staff book, somebody different is getting it done for the first four games,” said head coach Jordan Clark. “Winning is fun and we just want to keep doing more.”

Last season, Clemson was ranked No. 23 in the NCAA softball rankings for the 2024 season. As of Jan. 21, 2025, Clemson University’s softball team was ranked 21st in the NCAA Division I softball rankings. 

Junior pitcher Jaden Martinez finished her game against Clemson with a season and career-high 10 strikeouts

“She had 10 strikeouts against one of the best offenses in the country, and that is just a little taste of who Jaden is going to be for us this year,” said Clark. “To see that smile on her face was priceless because we knew that it was coming; for her to finally put it into a game against an opponent like that was huge.”

With a slightly slow start to the game, infielder Kiley Channell hit a homerun down centerfield to put the Owls on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. 

In the bottom of the third inning, outfielder Kylie Hammonds hit a single up the middle and advanced to second base on the throw, driving in a run as infielder Jesiana Mora crossed home plate, putting the Owls up 3-0 to close out the inning.

Head coach Jordan Clark (right) and junior catcher Chloe Yeatts (left) fist-bumping each other after the Owls’ victory over Clemson in the Paradise Classic (FAU Athletics)

The Owls scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning alone.

Utility player Destiny Johns reached first base on a fielding error by Clemson’s second baseman, allowing outfielder Bella Foran and outfielder Kiley Shelton to score, extending the Owls’ lead to 5-0.

Channell reached first base on an error by Clemson’s shortstop, allowing Johns to score an unearned run.

The Owls went on a 6-0 scoring run until the fifth inning, where Clemson scored two runs.

Four games into the season and four consecutive wins later, the Owls are still hungry for more. Coach Clark feels the team’s chemistry is one of the many factors outside of the statistics that are helping the Owls to play at their best and get the job done.

“We have some that are just itching and waiting for that turn, and the one thing that I’m so proud of is it doesn’t go down in the scorebook, but that dugout was invested in every pitch, every strikeout. And to me, that’s a team that is clicking, that’s getting along, that loves each other, and it’s pretty freaking special,” said Clark.

The Owls will take on the Missouri State Bears tonight at 6 p.m., back on Joan Joyce Field and Georgia State again on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:45 p.m.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
Angelina Martell is a junior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she isn't on the court reporting, Angelina is on the court working as one of FAU men's basketball student team managers; this is Angelina's 2nd season with the Owls. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a sports journalist, more specifically a court-side reporter working for either a professional basketball or football team or for a major sports network like ESPN.