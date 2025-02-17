Softball: FAU goes 3-2 in the Joan Joyce Classic

The No. 25 Florida Atlantic University Owls softball team (9-2) finished the Joan Joyce Classic with a 4-0 loss to the Louisville University Cardinals (7-3) in the final game of the classic.

“We brought some really good teams in here,” said head coach Jordan Clark following the loss to Louisville on Sunday. “And for it not to go our way with the bases loaded is unfortunate but it also shows you that we have some fight in us.”

The Cardinals got to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning with a sacrifice fly ball from infielder Maddi Grant that led to catcher Madison Pickens scoring. Then, a single by outfielder Jordan Williams led to infielder Taylor Monroe scoring.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 3-0 after catcher Bri Despines grounded out to FAU’s sophomore shortstop Kiley Channell, giving Louisville infielder Easton Lotus the opportunity to score in the top of the third inning.

FAU’s right-handed pitcher Gabby Sacco replaced left-handed pitcher Jaden Martinez in the circle at the top of the fourth. Martinez struck out three batters and allowed three runs and two hits and walked one batter. The rest of the game Sacco struck out two batters while allowing four hits and one run and walking one batter.

In the top of the fifth, Despines singled to right field, sending infielder Ally Alexander to home plate to extend the Cardinals lead.

At the bottom of the seventh inning, with bases loaded, the Owls couldn’t capture any runs, and lost the game 4-0.

The Owls opened the Joan Joyce Classic with a 13-4 win over the University of Minnesota Gophers (2-7) in five innings due to the run rule. Sacco pitched 4.1 innings, striking out one runner and allowing five hits and four runs.

Catcher Corin Dammeier led the Owls to victory with three hits and three runs off of three at-bats. First baseman Ciara Gibson led the Owls with three RBIs. Four Owls had two runs and two hits, contributing to their 13 total runs.

The next day, the Villanova University Wildcats (5-4) shutout the Owls, handing them their first loss of the season, 1-0. Wildcats right-handed pitcher Lexi Kobryn threw a complete game, striking out four batters and walking two. Duo right-handed pitchers Autumn Courtney and Ainsley Lambert struck out 13 total batters, but gave up one run. Four Owls recorded a hit.

The Owls swept a doubleheader on Saturday against North Carolina State University Wolfpack (5-5) and Dartmouth College Big Green (0-5). Three pitchers for the Owls struck out four batters against the Wolfpack, not walking any batters. Martinez won the game for the Owls, allowing one hit and one run against eight batters. Channell recorded one hit, one run, and one RBI, while catcher Chloe Yeatts recorded one hit and three RBIs. Channell was one of four Owls to record a run, catapulting the Owls to a close 4-3 win over the Wolfpack.

The second game of the doubleheader the Owls shut out the Big Green 2-0. Courtney pitched her second complete game this season, allowing only two hits and struck out nine batters. The Owls defense didn’t allow any runs.

Outfielder Bella Foran led the Owls with two hits. Foran was one of five Owls to record five hits, two of which recorded runs.

“I’m really proud of where they’re at this season, being 9-2 at this point with some really tough competition is a testament to the talent that we have and we just have to get back to work and figure out where things went wrong and how do we fix them,” said Clark.

The Owls look to a solo game against the Florida International University Panthers (6-4) on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at home before they travel to Deland, Fla. to play in the Stetson Invitational starting Feb. 21 and lasting till Feb. 23.

Maddox Greenberg is a contributing writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM him through Instagram @maddoxblade04 or X @MaddoxGreenberg.