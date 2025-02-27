Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Softball: FAU falls short against UCF 3-0

The No. 22 Owls lose to the Knights near the ending of their pre-conference play.
Emily Harper
FAU infield Jesiana Mora up to bat while her teammates cheer her on.
Emily Harper, Contributing Writer
February 27, 2025

The No. 22 Florida Atlantic University Owls (15-3) hosted the University of Central Florida Knights (13-6-1) at Joan Joyce Field on Feb. 26. The Owls ultimately lost the game with a score of 3-0. 

In preparation for the game the Owls Instagram account, @fausoftball, posted “Midweek matchup in Paradise before we head back out onto the road. Join us for today’s game, presented by Dunkin.” 

UCF gained an early lead with a homerun from catcher/first base Beth Damon in the top of the second inning. The team rallied around Damon and started to gain momentum. 

During the top of the third, Knights infield Aubrey Evan walked and later advanced to second when infield Sierra Humphreys bunted the ball. Infield/outfield Stormy Kotzelnick hit a single to center field, which resulted in a score for Evans making it 2-0. 

On the next play, infield fly Izzy Mertas hit a double down right center and ran to third from a throwing error on FAU. Humphreys ran to home plate adding another point to the scoreboard for the Knights 0-3. 

The fast additional two points called for a change of pitchers for the Owls, substituting starter Autumn Courtney for Jaden Martinez. 

In the bottom of the fifth, FAU infielder Yani Guzman singled down the infield line. UCF called for a pitcher change and substituted starter Kaityln Felton for Isabella Vega who stayed pitching for the remainder of the game. 

The Owls returned to the field in the top of the sixth inning with new pitcher, Ainsley Lambert. FAU seemed to pick up the pace in the bottom of the sixth inning when catcher Chloe Yeatts singled to center field and then catcher Corbin Dammeier singled to the right. However, with two bases covered, they came up empty. 

Florida Atlantic goes back on the road and heads to Clarksville, Tenn. where they will compete in the Austin Peay Invitational, Feb. 28-Mar. 2. In Tennessee, the Owls will play against Morehead State (1-13) , Northern Kentucky (6-4) and Austin Paey (12-3) for the tournament title. 

Emily Harper is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this article, you can reach her at [email protected]

