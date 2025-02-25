FAU Students and Community gather in remembrance of Hamas Hostages

Editor’s Note: Confirmation of the remains found being of Ariel, Shiri, and Kfir Bibas was provided to the University Press shortly after publishing on Feb. 25. All references to the Bibas family have been edited. Additionally, any mention of the phase of the ceasefire has also been edited for clarity.

Several student organizations held a vigil Monday outside of the Student Union to honor and raise awareness for those affected by the ongoing series of conflicts between Hamas and Israel.

More than 40 students and community members gathered at the vigil, which was organized by Chabad, Hillel of Florida Atlantic University, Owls for Israel, Students Supporting Israel, Sigma Delta Tau, and Alpha Epsilon Pi, came about because of an event that was devastating to some students.

Ellie Raab, the student president of Students Supporting Israel, said she and other organizers saw it fit to have the vigil after hearing about the story of Ariel Bibas.

Hamas members killed Bibas and her two captive children, and have since returned the remains of her body and her four-year-old son. It was confirmed on Feb. 25. that the remains returned were in fact that of Bibas and her children.

“The Jewish community felt very sad with what happened with the Bibas boys, finding out they were deceased. So we decided to get this together with a bunch of organizations,” said Raab.

Hamas has been the governing body in Gaza since 2007. With the ceasefire in place, they’re releasing hostages in phases over a span of six weeks.

The first phase had sixty-six hostages released over time. Each phase has hostages released from Hamas and Israel In exchange for Hamas soldiers. Phase one had 66 hostages released

On Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, attacked the Nova music festival near the border of Gaza-Israel in a series of ongoing wars with Israel and Hamas, killing over 1200 people and taking more than 250 hostages.

Negotiations between Hamas and Israel for a ceasefire occurred in Gaza on Jan. 15 2025. It went into effect on Jan. 19 2025 until March 1 2025.

Israel has negotiated the release of hostages through the ceasefire. The latest release of 6 Israeli hostages occurred Feb. 22, 2025.

“This is the largest number of Jews murdered in a single day since the holocaust,” said Eden Hebron, an FAU computer science major who attended the event, referring to over 1400 killed at the Nova music festival. “There are still 66 hostages either dead or alive still there.”

While students and community members attend, those amongst the crowd that wanted to speak on the behalf of the hostages, were given a platform to talk to the community.

“When we get together and we just do another act of goodness and kindness, let me tell you this, this will destroy the enemy,” said Rabbi Boruch Liberow, Director of Chabad Student Center of Boca Raton, serving Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

Another community member, Ben – who declined to give the University Press his last name due to personal conflict – referenced the story of the Bibas family.

“It’s just so incomprehensible how such an innocent, beautiful life could be taken from its crib and held as a hostage in order to be traded for murderous terrorists,” he said.

Raab’s efforts with the other organizations to host the event were to honor the memories and call for the return of the remaining hostages.

Hebron especially appreciated seeing people of like mind in one place.

“It’s nice to have different people to come out and show support, show solidarity, and show that they care and we can find that common connection together,” she said.

The vigil ended with Hebron noting their efforts and singing the national anthem of Israel, a song that emphasized hope.

“As much sadness as there is right now, there’s a lot of hope and that’s kind of all we can do sometimes and pray,” said Hebron.

Reese Handley is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM Reese_Handley on Instagram