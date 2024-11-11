‘More than just a federal holiday’: FAU veterans reflect on the true meaning of the holiday

Members of United States military branches come from all walks of life — men and women of different ages, backgrounds and beliefs unite to serve one cause to protect their country – and some are even in Florida Atlantic University’s own backyard.

Beyond the uniform and structured lifestyle, each veteran carries their own unique story, filled with moments of courage, sacrifice and resilience. These veterans, military families and veteran supporters across the country celebrate their contributions every year on Nov. 11.

The U.S. Congress officially marked Veterans Day as a federal holiday in 1938, when it was still referred to as Armistice Day, but the first celebration dates back to 1919 after the end of World War 1, the Associated Press reports. Over time, this holiday evolved to honor all U.S. military veterans and active members, recognizing their sacrifices and contributions. Every veteran and active duty member takes something different away from the holiday.

Reflection

To Patrick Brett, a senior majoring in geoscience and a U.S. Navy veteran, Veterans Day serves as a powerful reminder of veterans’ journeys and brave contributions.

“Veterans Day means a lot more than just a federal holiday,” Brett said. “Veterans Day is an opportunity for us to sit there and remember all those who paid the price for us to have whatever liberties [that] we have currently in the United States.”

Malcolm Davis, a senior majoring in public business administration and Army reservist, says he sees Veterans Day “as a day to appreciate the people who have come before me.”

Director of FAU’s Military and Veterans Student Success Center (MVSSC), Jason Nadolinski served in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 2017. He believes Veterans Day is the most impactful day of the year because it’s a way to celebrate the less than 1% of Americans who have served in the armed forces.

“It’s a day to almost hit pause and say, ‘Wow we did do our part,’” Nadolinski said.

Tucker Bileau, an FAU student achieving his master’s in data science and analytics, is also the coordinator at FAU’s veteran center. He served in the Marine Corps for seven and a half years.

“I still am proud of the mark [that] I was able to leave,” Bileau said.

Edilberto DeJesus, a senior majoring in accounting who served in the U.S. Navy for eight years, says Veterans Day is an occasion to share the joy of being home with others.

FAU alumna Micayla Cole is the liaison for veterans at the university’s Academic Advising center and is an active Florida Army National Guard Musician. She plays the tuba with the Army Band every Veterans Day to honor those at the Veterans Salute Celebration at the Veterans Plaza Amphitheater.

“On Veterans Day, the army band is tasked with the mission to support our veterans and local community,” Cole said. “It’s great being able to show them the support and appreciation we know they deserve.”

Service and sacrifices

For some veterans, attending college wasn’t their chosen path. A prime example is Brett, a first-generation immigrant in the 1980s.

“We didn’t have resources for me to go to college so I decided to join the Navy and get some experience, some maturity [and] some discipline,” said Brett.

During his six years of service, Brett became a machinist mate, where he would operate and maintain ship equipment.

Coming from a military-affiliated family, Nadolinski says he felt inspired to serve and contribute to the military’s larger mission.

“My service meant that I got to be a part of not just serving our nation, but forward deploying U.S. diplomacy and U.S. interests and partnerships across the globe,” Nadolinski said.

He retired as a command master chief, the highest-ranking enlisted position in the Navy.

Bileau said that he initially joined the military to create a positive change in his life.

“I was going down a bad path in life. I needed to do something to give myself discipline and straighten my life out,” he said.

He commended the Marines for doing that for him and allowing him to live in over 13 countries, including Japan and Hawaii.

“My parents didn’t have a ton of money growing up. I never thought I could see those places,” he shared.

DeJesus saw serving as a chance to defend the country that gave his family a new beginning.

“I am the son of immigrant parents who came to the United States looking for that American dream,” he said. “Serving gave me the opportunity to give back to this country that already gave us so much.”

Like many other veterans, DeJesus says it was an immense sacrifice to leave loved ones behind. Although he received letters and emails from family, he was often deployed at sea for six to eight months with no means of contact.

“We were cut off from the world,” he said.

Nadolinski explains just how exhausting the reality was for active-duty members.

“It can be fatiguing because you’re working perpetually for 16 hours a day with interrupted sleep. It can be taxing in all seriousness,” Nadolinski said.

Enduring long hours and exhaustion is one burden, but for many, service came with far more devastating sacrifices.

“We did serve our nation, and it wasn’t always easy,” Nadolinski said. “So many have either lost their lives or were terribly maimed.”

Transition to civilian life

Though the physical and mental demands of service are immense, transitioning back into civilian life often proves to be a new and equally daunting challenge.

“We have a unique perspective on life, but going back to that world that we were part of beforehand is no longer the same,” DeJesus said.

For Nadolinski, it was challenging for him to replicate a sense of camaraderie in the workplace that he cherished while deployed.

“A real brotherhood and sisterhood is only gained in experiences like that,” he said. “As a leader, I had to realize and reframe my expectations that not everybody’s walking in with a sense of duty in what they do.”

It can also be intimidating and testing for veterans to return to school, Bileau says. He started college later than his peers at 26 years old.

“It was tough to be in a classroom with 18-year-olds learning the same thing,” he said.

He said at times he questioned why he was pursuing his degree at 26 but remembered the purpose behind his “path.”

“I’m doing what I need to do to succeed for myself and my family,” he said.

Now a senior school certifying official at the MVSSC, Bileau works alongside a team of 10 people to help veterans transition into their new lives as FAU students.

According to Nadolinski, MVSSC has certified 1,038 military this fall semester and veteran students using Veterans Affairs educational benefits.

“We offer different programs within our service to get that level of community engagement within the student population,” said David Alphonso, assistant director of MVSSC.

Alphonso credits Veteran Owls with being designed to “build a sense of camaraderie for our students.”

He added that students with any connection with the military can participate in activities like beach clean-ups and social gatherings.

MVSSC also partners with FAU’s Career Center for a career readiness initiative program. Alphonso added this opportunity equips students with career success after graduation — including strengthening their resumes, applying for jobs and building professional connections.

Beyond FAU, organizations such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Crisis Line, Military OneSource and the American Legion offer services to those connected to the military, including active-duty members, reservists, veterans and their families.

Cole emphasizes the importance of veterans being aware of these outlets.

“Many veterans are not aware they have certain benefits,” she said. “Providing them with the resources as well as the correct people to speak with is crucial for them to use the benefits they earned to its fullest potential.”

Brett shared that before the Iraq war, transitional programs weren’t developed yet. He urges people to take advantage of these resources as they aren’t always accessible.

“They need to use these resources. They’re all free of charge,” he said.

Sephora Charles is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]