One year later: FAU students walk in remembrance of lives lost on Oct. 7

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach, a Jewish student life organization with an office on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, hosted a remembrance walk on Monday, Oct. 7. One year prior, Israel was attacked by Hamas, a terrorist organization as classified by the United States. Hillel hosted the event to commemorate the lives lost and taken hostage that day.

Students gathered at the north end of the Boca Raton campus Breezeway and marched to the FAU Hillel Center, where they held a memorial service to reflect on the impact on the community one year after the attack.

Sapir Levi, Hillel’s Israel fellow, shared with the crowd the significance of the yellow roses placed on each ceremony participant’s seat.

“We have 251 roses, representing the 251 people that were kidnapped,” Levi explained. “I invite every one of you to take this rose with you and put it somewhere around campus to remind people that there are still 101 people who deserve to come home and be with their families free.”

Hillel invited all students to the event, regardless of religious identity. Zion Cooper showed up to support his Jewish friends.

“It really pulled my emotion. Just the stories being able to bring survivors and members of surviving families, it really touched me,” said Cooper, adding that he believes the event conveyed a strong connection between FAU and its Israeli community.

Jonathan Cohen, an FAU senior who served in the Israel Defense Forces after the Oct. 7 attack, attended the memorial. He spoke to the crowd about his experience serving as a lead combat medic, which he said changed his perspective on life.

To Cohen, waking up every day surrounded by community is a “miracle,” and he tries to “use the fallen as a reminder to celebrate life.”

He also emphasized the importance of appreciating every moment and never taking friends, family or community for granted. He ended by noting that the Jewish community is not going anywhere, saying “We all have to keep fighting.”

“We have a moral obligation to stand up against those that seek our downfall and destruction,” said Cohen. “Obligation not to hide, but to run straight towards the cries for help and do anything that we can.”

Levi reflected on the event and shared thoughts regarding the outreach of the FAU community.

“It’s about being together, showing the Jewish community at FAU that they have each other,” said Levi. “For me, it meant more than anything to see this room filled with people.”

Reese Handley is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM Reese_Handley on Instagram.