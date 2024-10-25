Beyond the Battle: Students support breast cancer awareness at annual talent show

Florida Atlantic University’s Black Student Union (BSU) hosted its 13th annual “Battle of the Sexes” (BOTS) talent competition on Oct. 24.

“Every year it yields over 200 students in attendance,” said Atman McDuffy, political science senior and BSU president.

With October dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event emphasized the importance of paying attention to the signs of breast cancer and supporting those affected by the disease.

Elijah Roberson, a political science junior and BSU board member, provided an introductory speech regarding breast cancer.

BOTS also aims to provide FAU students with a platform to showcase their talents.

According to McDuffy, auditions are held by BSU board members a month before the event — where about ten performers were chosen to perform.

“There is a five-section score sheet that university leaders, faculty and staff utilize to judge the contestants,” McDuffy said. “The highest [scoring] guy and the highest [scoring] girl are the finalists; then the audience decides the overall winner.”

This year’s judges were Y’urissa Everett, Kailia Palmer and Wesley Wright.

Clinton “CJ” Forbes, a computer engineering senior and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s vice president, is a third-time returning competitor. As last year’s BOTS winner, he said his motivation for returning was to “show some respect to the organization that gave me a chance to do this in the first place.”

Forbes also shared that he has family members who suffer from breast cancer, making him especially supportive of BSU’s initiative to spread awareness.

At the end of the program, the four judges awarded the winning title among the men to singer-songwriter Kerventz Dorinvil. Fellow singer Isabel Stephens received the honor among the women. BOTS declared Stephens the overall winner based on the audience’s roaring cheers.

Apart from the contest, other artists captivated the audience’s attention as well. Cabria Brown, a multimedia studies senior and poet, read an original poem.

“This is a really big event,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to display my talent and show people it’s possible to be vulnerable.”

BSU also partnered with other FAU organizations such as Fashion Forward, Kohesion Step Team, Pulse Dance Troupe, and Konbit Kreyol Dance Troupe. These clubs delivered electrifying performances with show-stopping outfits, synchronized movements and enthusiasm.

Trinity Wilson, a health science freshman, has already attended multiple BSU events. She said she wanted to attend this event in particular because of “all the talent that FAU has to offer.”

Wilson’s favorite part of the event was the Fashion Forward performance.

“I would definitely recommend BSU events to people on campus,” she said. “I had a great time.”

