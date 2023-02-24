Women’s Basketball: FAU falls 77-61 against the University of Texas-San Antonio

Devyn Scott drives in for a lay up against UTSA defenders on Jan. 19th 2023.

FAU women’s basketball (12-14, 5-12 C-USA) lost their fourth consecutive game as they were unable to recover from a 25-point lead from the University of Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners (UTSA) (9-18, 7-11 C-USA) on Thursday night at UTSA Convocation Center.

The Owls responded back to UTSA’s 3-point lead with an easy lay-in by graduate forward Amber Gaston. After a slow start with forced shots and multiple turnovers, FAU regrouped the last five minutes of the first quarter to slim the Roadrunners’ lead back to 3.

FAU had eight turnovers in the first quarter, but their defense allowed them to stay in the game with the Roadrunners.

Heading into the second quarter, the Owls trailed by 3. The Roadrunners quickly took advantage of FAU’s flat-footed pace.

UTSA went on a 10-point scoring run before junior guard Joiya Maddox made the Owls’ first three of the night. Turnovers—14 in the first half—continued to be the Owls’ demise as they went into halftime trailing 35-17.

The Owls struggled to answer the Roadrunners’ offensive run, scoring just five points in the second quarter compared to UTSA’s 20 points.

The Roadrunners’ 18-point lead at halftime was the largest of the night. FAU was shooting 30.4% from the field and 12.5% from three point range at halftime compared to UTSA’s respective 45.2% and 40%.

Freshman guard Aniya Hubbard gave the Owls some momentum, scoring on back-to-back possessions to open the third quarter. That was before Roadrunners’ junior guard Kyra White brought the Roadrunners’ lead back to 16.

Due in part to Hubbard, who hit a big three with 7:41 left to play cutting UTSA’s lead to 11, FAU was able to keep the score within reach.

Despite strong efforts in the second half, the Owls were unable to make a comeback from the once a 25-point lead.

The Owls finished the night shooting 41.8% from the field and just 11.1% beyond the arc. Hubbard led the Owls with 20 points and five rebounds. Maddox chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

The FAU Owls will stay on the road to take on the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

