FAU Football: Tom Herman announces 2023 season staff

In a little over a month after his hiring, head football coach Tom Herman has announced his coaching staff for the 2023 season. Herman will be entering his first year leading FAU to a season headlined by change, as the Owls join the American Athletic Conference and endure several roster changes.

Offense

Newly appointed offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach, Charlie Frye, spent last season as an offensive analyst and analytics coordinator at Penn State University. With the help of Frye’s offensive mind, the Nittany Lions made a trip to the 2023 Rose Bowl, where they took down the University of Utah 35-21.

Chad Lunsford will be taking over as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Before arriving in Boca Raton, Lunsford spent several years coaching at Georgia Southern University. Starting as wide receivers’ coach in 2013, he held several assistant positions with the Eagles before being promoted to head coach in 2018. Multiple Georgia Southern players earned All-American honors during Lunsford’s tenure, which included a 26-17 overall record and three bowl game appearances.

Ed Warinner will be returning as run game coordinator, offensive linemen coach, and assistant head coach. Warinner and Herman previously worked together at Ohio State University in 2014 as co-offensive coordinators. With Herman and Warinner leading the offense, Ohio State went on to win the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship against the Oregon Ducks. Warinner has been a part of the FAU Football team as offensive linemen coach since 2021, but will now be taking on a larger role.

Another new face to the offensive coaching staff is David Beaty who will be the wide receivers coach. Beaty served as the co-offensive coordinator for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League, as well as a consultant at the University of Texas in 2019 while Herman was still head coach. Beaty has coached at multiple Power Five programs throughout his career, including Texas A&M and the University of Kansas.

A returning face is Chris Perkins who will resume his role as running backs coach. Perkins joined FAU in 2017 as a player development assistant, but worked his way up to his current position in 2019. The former XFL and Arena Football League quarterback took a year off from coaching but is looking to help build a championship team with Coach Herman.

Defense

Herman brought back defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni. Bellantoni served as defensive coordinator for the Owls in 2014. Before returning to FAU, Bellantoni spent two years at Auburn University as a defensive analyst in 2021, assistant coach, edge rushers coach, and special teams coach in 2022.

Everett Withers will serve as assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Withers has had experience at the pro level with the New York Giants as a defensive backs coach in 2019. He previously served as head coach at Texas State University from 2016 to 2018.

A former professional football player, South Florida native Brandon Harris will serve as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a member of the University of Miami Hurricanes, until he was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2011 to the Houston Texans. Harris’ last coaching stint was with Florida International University, where he was an assistant coach in 2021. Harris joined FAU in 2022, but transitioned to his current role in January 2023 and will help Bellantoni coach the defense.

Derrick Gibson will retain his position as safeties coach for FAU entering the 2023 season. Gibson is also a former NFL draft pick, having been selected by the Oakland Raiders in [year]. Gibson was a part of the 2002 Oakland Raiders team that appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the Buccaneers won 48-21.

Roosevelt Maggitt will serve as defensive line coach. Maggitt served as interim defensive line coach for the University of Houston Cougars in 2015, when Herman was the head coach. Maggitt also previously served as assistant director of player personnel for the University of Texas-San Antonio in 2022, during which time the Roadrunners ranked 22nd in the nation and won the C-USA Championship.

Maddox Greenberg is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Facebook @maddox greenberg