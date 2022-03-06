Gallery: Baseball: Owls split two game series against Michigan

The Owls hosted Michigan to begin March in what was an exciting series.

Jalen+Debose+%285%29+celebrates+with+Gabriel+Rincones+following+a+walk-off+win+against+Michigan+on+March+1%2C+2022.

Eston Parker III

Jalen Debose (5) celebrates with Gabriel Rincones following a walk-off win against Michigan on March 1, 2022.

Eston Parker III, Lead Photographer
March 6, 2022

IMG_1965
Gallery|17 Photos
Eston Parker III
Armando Albert fields the ball against Michigan on March 1, 2022. He threw four runners out in FAU's victory.