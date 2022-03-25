FAU Football: Owls announce 2022 Spring Game

This is the annual game where FAU’s offense plays its defense prior to the regular season.

Two years ago, the spring game was canceled due to COVID-19, but now for the second consecutive year, the Owls will welcome students, families, faculty, alumni, and fans back for the 2022 Spring Football Game.

This year, the FAU football team will host the annual spring game on Saturday, April 9, at FAU Stadium in Howard Schnellenberger Field. Kickoff is set to be at 6 p.m.

The spring game is different from the usual games during fall for the reason that FAU plays against itself. The entire football team, including the staff and players, are split amongst two teams in a scrimmage, simulating a normal full-length game.

The spring game gives the players time to sharpen their craft and skill on the field, as well as showcase some of their talent.

On the coaches’ end, it pays them huge dividends as they get to piece together the lineups and schemes they need for the upcoming 2022 schedule.

Jimmy Surin is a contributing writer for the University Press, For more information regarding this story email him at [email protected].