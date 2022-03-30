C-USA revises 2022 football schedule

The revision comes as a result of Southern Miss, Marshall, and Old Dominion leaving the conference.

Photo of FAU Stadium. The Owls play all of their home football games at the stadium.

On Wednesday, Conference USA (C-USA) released its revised schedule for the 2022 football season.

In a joint announcement from C-USA with the University of Southern Mississippi, Marshall University, and Old Dominion University, it was revealed that these universities will leave at the end of the 2022 academic year.

C-USA will now play its 2022 season with only eleven members, as these three teams will now move on to play in the Sun Belt Conference.

The new schedule alters the Owls’ season, with the season opener closer to home and closer on the calendar. The Owls originally planned to open up on the road traveling to face the Ohio University Bobcats on Sept. 3. Instead, the Owls will open the season a week sooner against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers, at home.

Coincidentally, this will mark the second time in FAU’s history that they will open the season with conference play, which also came against the 49ers back in 2020.

The following four games with Ohio University, Southeastern Louisiana University, the University of Central Florida, and Purdue University remain unchanged.

Rather than playing the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers on Oct. 1 at home, the Owls will instead travel to Denton, Texas, to play the University of North Texas Mean Green. FAU is 8-5 all-time against the Mean Green, with the last matchup resulting in a 41-38 loss back in 2018.

The game against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), originally scheduled on Oct. 8, will now serve as a break for the Owls, the game will instead be picked back up on Oct. 22, in El Paso, Texas.

Following the bye week, the Owls will host Rice University on Oct. 15. The Owls are 1-2 all-time against them, with the latest meeting between the two resulting in a 42-25 win back in 2016.

FAU will then host UAB on Oct. 29, followed by a two-week road trip with games against rival Florida International University on Nov. 12 in Miami, and Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) on Nov. 19 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The season will wrap up on Nov. 26 when they host Western Kentucky University.

C-USA also stated that the conference championship game will be played on Dec. 2.

Zachary Watts is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or tweet him at @ZachWatts1_.