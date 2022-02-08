Women’s Basketball: Owls come up short in 57-55 loss at Charlotte

This was the fourth consecutive loss, including 10 of the last 11 games.

Despite attacking early in the game, the Owls (5-17, 1-10 C-USA) struggled in the second half, as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (12-7, 8-1 C-USA) 49ers outscored them in the last two quarters, leading to a final score of 57-55 in favor of Charlotte.

With the loss, FAU has dropped 10 of its last 11 games. Heading into the game, Charlotte was leading the East Division of C-USA.

FAU started quickly and did not wait to attack the basket. The Owls finished the quarter with 15 points, with seven coming from junior guard Alexa Zaph. Defensively, FAU conceded seven points.

The Owls kept the momentum going into the second quarter, continuing to outscore the 49ers. The team continued to attack the rim, shooting 35.7% from field-goal range with their defense only allowing 14 shots from the 49ers.

Heading into the half, the Owls led 26-20. The Owls were 42.3% from the field and shot just 16.7% from three-point range. Senior forward Amber Gaston led the team at the half with eight points followed by Zaph with seven points.

FAU could not keep up its intensity going into the third quarter, as the 49ers came back, outscoring them 24-18, ultimately tying the game at 44 apiece. The Owls kept the game tied as they shot 8-15 from field-goal range, 53.3%.

Throughout the fourth quarter, the game was back and forth between the two teams. With 12 seconds left in the quarter, the game was tied at 55 apiece. Charlotte inbounded the ball and drew a foul, allowing them to get to the free-throw line, as they made both free throws to get the win.

Despite the defeat, Gaston and Zaph led the team scoring 14 points each.

The Owls travel back home to the Burrow at Abessinio Court to take on Western Kentucky University on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Gianna Alberti is a contributing writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected]