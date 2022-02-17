Student Union staff plan to replace five arcade games

The Associate VP for Media Relations cited “decreased volume and usage” as the reason for replacing the games.

The Student Union’s arcade room will be replacing old games.

The arcade in the Student Union is currently undergoing renovations as the Student Union staff recently removed five arcade machines.

According to an email Associate Vice President for Media Relations and Public Affairs Joshua Glanzer sent, the staff removed arcade machines such as Winter X Games SnoCross, Dirty Drivin,’ and Ms. Pac-Man due to “decreased volume and usage.”

Jurassic Park, The Walking Dead, the basketball and air hockey machines, and two crane games remain in the room.

“We are currently working on a new plan to add more equipment and furniture,” Glanzer said.

One of these recent additions is a flat-screen TV. Student Union Director Michael Cooper says that a Nintendo Wii will be plugged into it to play games like Just Dance.

Raphael Robles, a commercial music technology major, understands why certain machines were removed from the room.

“When I’m in here, I see people play basketball and air hockey,” says Robles. “I didn’t really see many people play the racing games – at least from my experience here.”

FAU High School sophomore Pablo Fabregas says that he does not have strong feelings about the changes, as long as the Union keeps the machines already present.

Glanzer said the plan will be finalized no later than the end of February.

