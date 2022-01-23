Women’s Basketball: Owls fall 57-44 at Marshall in overtime

Rita Pleskevich (#1) had 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 6-14 shooting in the loss at Marshall on Jan. 22, 2022.

FAU women’s basketball (4-13, 0-6 C-USA) lost to the Marshall University Thundering Herd (11-5, 6-1 C-USA) in Huntington, W.Va in a matinee game on Saturday. The Owls struggled offensively the entire game but did enough defensively to send the game into overtime.

The Owls kicked off the game with a 3-0 lead in the first of several lead changes throughout the game. FAU closed the first quarter with a 12-9 lead following a three-pointer from junior guard Alexa Zaph.

Both teams’ offenses stagnated in the second quarter; two combined points were scored from the start of the quarter until the 4:47 mark. The two points scored during that time were free-throws made by Marshall’s senior guard Brianah Ferby and graduate forward Kennedi Colclough.

Scoring picked up a little bit with two minutes left in the half when both teams began trading buckets. The half closed with Marshall leading FAU 19-16.

Marshall took a 27-23 lead at 5:06 in the third quarter after sophomore guard Savanna Wheeler made a layup and knocked down the free-throw. The teams continued trading baskets for the rest of the quarter.

Redshirt junior forward Janeta Rozentale knocked down a crucial layup for the Owls to tie the game 34 apiece with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter. The score would stay that way until Colclough knocked down a layup to push the score to 36-34 in Marshall’s favor at 5:56.

FAU had a one-point lead with 23 seconds left in regulation when senior guard Aaliyah Dunham was fouled by redshirt senior forward Sofia Galeron sending her to the free-throw line. Dunham converted one free-throw to tie the game again for Marshall.

Redshirt senior guard Rita Pleskevich missed a three pointer for the Owls as time expired, sending the game to overtime tied at 44 apiece.

Once overtime began, Marshall did not hold back, pouring on 13 points in the extra period. They held FAU scoreless in extra time and took the contest, 57-44.

FAU will return home to the Burrow at Abessinio Court, taking on the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @kevingar658.