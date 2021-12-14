Women’s Basketball: Amber Gaston wins C-USA Player of the Week

Gaston secured her first C-USA Player of the Week award following her double-double against Florida Memorial.

Amber Gaston (#32) won C-USA Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Following a dominant performance against Florida Memorial in which she picked up a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, senior forward Amber Gaston has been awarded Conference-USA’s Player of the Week award for women’s basketball.

Following Gaston’s third double-double of the season in FAU’s 71-63 victory on Wednesday, head coach Jennifer Sullivan spoke in high regard of Gaston’s performance.

“I’m so incredibly proud of Amber. She has been working so hard and this is a testament to the hours she has put in from the offseason up until now,” Sullivan said.

This is Gaston’s first C-USA Player of the Week award of her career, and she is the first FAU player to secure the award this season. The last women’s basketball player to receive the award is Iggy Allen, who now plays for Old Dominion and has already won the award once this season.

Gaston has been one of FAU’s key players so far this season, leading the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game. She also leads the team in blocks and steals with 11 each and is second on the team for rebounds per game (7.3), only behind forward Janeta Rozentale.

The Owls’ next match comes this Sunday, Dec. 19 at noon against the Richmond Spiders at home for the first game of their Pre-Christmas Tournament. The game will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Eston Parker III is the photo editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @estonparker.