FAU Women’s Soccer reveals Fall 2021 schedule

The FAU women’s soccer program announced its schedule for the Fall 2021 season on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Patrick Baker, heading into his ninth season with the team, said via FAU Athletics that they will face a number of quality teams throughout the season.

“We are excited about the opportunities to play a full fall schedule again and look forward to the upcoming 2021 season,” Baker said.

FAU will begin its season on Aug. 19 hosting Oakland at 7 p.m. on Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium. Their last encounter was in 2017, where it ended in a scoreless draw.

After the season opener, the Owls will head to Coral Gables to take on the University of Miami on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. FAU squeezed out a 1-0 win at home in last season’s matchup.

Three straight home games come next for the Owls, this time in FAU Soccer Stadium. First, they host Loyola University Chicago on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. It will be the first-ever matinee between both teams.

FAU faces Murray State next on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The last time both teams faced each other was in 2018, with the Racers pulling away with the 3-2 victory.

Ending their home-stand, the Owls take on Southern Methodist University (SMU) on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. Like Loyola University Chicago, this will be the first time both teams will play one another.

FAU will then head to Tampa, facing the University of South Florida (USF) on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Last season’s encounter resulted in USF thrashing FAU 3-0.

The last game against non-conference teams for the Owls will be against Florida Gulf Coast at home on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. Their first-ever matchup last season ended in a 0-0 stalemate in extra time.

“It’s a very demanding non-conference schedule and it will prepare us well for the C-USA regular season,” Baker said.

C-USA play for the Owls will start on Sept. 16, hosting North Texas at 7 p.m. The last time both teams faced one another was in 2019’s final of the C-USA tournament, where North Texas torched FAU 5-2 to win the championship.

FAU will go back on the road for two games, first heading to Miami to take on Florida International University (FIU) on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. The Owls won in a convincing 3-0 shutout at home last season against the Panthers.

The Owls then travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. FAU won in a 1-0 upset at home the season prior.

Heading back home, FAU takes on Middle Tennessee on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Last season’s matchup went to the Owls’ favor, winning 2-0 on the road.

The Owls head to El Paso, Texas next, going against UTEP on Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. The teams haven’t faced each other since 2017, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Owls.

FAU returns home to face Marshall on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The Owls won in a 2-1 comeback victory against the Thundering Herd on the road.

Bowling Green, KY will be FAU’s last destination, playing its road finale against Western Kentucky on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Last season featured a 1-1 draw between both teams.

The Owls will end their season hosting Old Dominion on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. The Monarchs beat FAU 2-0 in last season’s encounter.

“With only eight games in the conference schedule, points again will be at a premium,” Baker said.

FAU finished its Spring 2021 season with a 5-4-2 (4-1-1 C-USA) record but met an early end in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament with a 2-1 loss to Southern Miss.

