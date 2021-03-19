Women’s Soccer: Owls lose 2-0 at Old Dominion in C-USA play

This is the Owls’ first loss in C-USA play.

FAU women’s soccer (2-3-2, 1-1-1 C-USA) received their first loss in C-USA play on the road Friday night, as they lost 2-0 to the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4-1, 2-2-0 C-USA).

The Monarchs struck first within 10 minutes, taking the lead with the goal coming from sophomore forward Megan Watts. She received the ball from a cross by senior forward Amanda Nhek, as she beat FAU’s redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cassidy Wasdin to put the ball in the net.

FAU mightily struggled offensively against the Monarchs in the first half, getting no chances to take a shot at any point during the half.

Similar to the first half, the Monarchs scored early once again. The goal came from sophomore midfielder Ece Turkoglu, while the assist was awarded to senior defender Erica Carpenter.

Redshirt junior midfielder Gi Krstec finally gave FAU its first shot of the game in the 64th minute, but it was blocked by the Old Dominion defense.

Krstec took the last shot of the game in the 90th minute in hopes to get a consolation goal. Unfortunately, it was saved by Old Dominion’s senior goalkeeper Kasey Perry.

Two different stories were told in this game, as FAU took only two shots while Old Dominion had 12 shots in total.

The Owls will return home to FAU Soccer Stadium to take on the Charlotte 49ers on March 26 at 5 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.