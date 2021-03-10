Student-Athlete+Success+Center+announces+gift+basket+fundraiser

Students will be able to win goodies while supporting athletes.

On March 8, the Student-Athlete Success Center (SASC) announced a gift basket giveaway through their Instagram. Students will be able to purchase tickets for less than $10 and enter to win one of three gift baskets until March 15.

Ticket prices are listed as: $2 for one ticket, $3 for five tickets, and $10 for 10 tickets. Students will need to Venmo FAU_SAAC2021 with their selected price. After the payment, ticket(s) will be messaged with the corresponding ticket number.

Winners will be announced and contacted on Tuesday, March 16 and will have two weeks to pick up their basket. A total of three winners will be chosen, one for each basket.

Each basket contains an FAU sports jersey, a face towel, a Conference USA bracelet, a box of Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, and four Core Power protein drinks.

For more information and questions, direct message SASC via their Instagram page.

Natalia Ribeiro is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.