Season 2 of Atlantic Idol is back, but this time it’s virtual

The university’s record label is back for another season of their music competition.

The university’s record label, Hoot/Wisdom Records, is back with their 2nd Atlantic Idol competition. Due to the pandemic, the music competition will be held completely online with a streamed finale this year. The winner will win a Presonus AudioBox Studio Ultimate Bundle and the Top 3 will be able to record and release a song through the record label while winning a variety of gift cards or certificates.

Students, whether entering as a solo or group, must be FAU students or alumni and be able to verify if they are selected to continue in the competition. Audition songs can be either a cover or an original track, with rap being allowed. A cappella submissions are allowed but are suggested to use a backtrack.

ROUND 1

Students will be able to submit a video submission until 11:59 p.m. on March 26 EST on three different social media platforms as listed below:

Twitter– students must tag @hootwisdomrec and use the hashtag #atlanticidolseason2 in their post.

Facebook– students must post to their page and tag Hoot/Wisdom Recordings and the hashtag #atlanticidol.

Instagram– students can choose an IGTV or a post tagging @hootwisdomrec and the hashtag #atlanticidol.

YouTube/Google Drive- The video must attach the Hoot/Wisdom Records submission form along with the link to their audition. The link must be accessible and there is a one song, 5:00 time frame for those choosing this option

Students choosing to submit via Facebook or Twitter need to remember that there is a 2:20 time limit on their videos.

Hoot/Wisdom Records is asking that if they do not like or comment on a students’ post, to message them. In some instances, the record label has not gotten the notification of tagged video but will be able to see it if the hashtag is included in the post.

ROUND TWO

The Top 10 students selected will be contacted via direct message and be announced on their social media on April 2. Students that make it in will have one week to post a second submission video by April 9 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

A helpful hint to those who make it to the Top 10 is to get friends to tag them, as a vote on the contestant page can help the student in the finale.

FINALE

The finale of Atlantic Idol will be streamed during the week of April 19, with a specific date that will be announced at a later time. The finale will feature a pre-show and a live judging segment, hosted by the students and the judges. At the finale, the judges will pick their Top 3 winners of the competition. More details about the finale are yet to be released.

Those interested should keep checking the Hoot/Wisdom social media and their website for updates on the competition.

Natalia Ribeiro is a news editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.