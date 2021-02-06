Women’s Basketball: Owls earn their first road win, beat Western Kentucky 75-70

This is the first road win for the Owls after seven games this season.

Janeta Rozentale (pictured blue, #30) goes up for a layup against Western Kentucky. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

FAU’s women’s basketball team (4-8, 2-6 C-USA) snapped its six-game losing streak on the road Saturday night, as they beat the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (6-10, 5-5 C-USA) 75-70 to earn its first road win this season.

It was a balanced effort between both teams for the first quarter. FAU scored 16 points on 7-13 shooting, while Western Kentucky had the advantage with 19 points on 8-15 shooting.

The Owls would begin to pick up the pace in the second quarter. They outscored Western Kentucky 26-11, as they enjoyed making five out of 11 three-pointers throughout the period.

Graduate transfer guard Iggy Allen had most of her night benefitted from the first half, having all but one point scored there.

Western Kentucky would start gaining its momentum back to start the second half. The team would score 25 points on 9-14 shooting to cut the deficit from 12 to four.

FAU would respond by limiting Western Kentucky to only three points for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. This well-timed defensive effort caused the Lady Toppers to miss 10 consecutive shots throughout that timeframe.

Despite the efforts of the Lady Toppers to cut the deficit, free-throws from the Owls at the end of the game spelled doom for them.

Allen finished with a team-high 19 points, including four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Redshirt junior forward Sofia Galeron had 14 points and six rebounds off the bench, while redshirt junior guard Rita Pleskevich scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds. Junior forward Amber Gaston, alongside Galeron, ended with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Western Kentucky’s top performer in this game was senior forward Raneem Elgedawy. She had a double-double, including a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. Other contributors for the Lady Toppers were redshirt sophomore guard Myriah Haywood and junior guard Meral Abdelgawad, as they scored 12 points each.

The next double-header for the Owls will be at home in the Burrow on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). Both games will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.