FAU Baseball: Caleb Pendleton makes history by hitting two grand slams in the same inning

Freshman catcher Caleb Pendleton became the first player in college baseball history to hit two grand slams in his first two at-bats in the same inning in FAU’s win over UCF on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Photo by Eston Parker III.

“I never thought I’d be going into my third at-bat with two grand slams,” freshman catcher Caleb Pendleton said.

That was exactly the case for Pendleton on Saturday night. In his first two collegiate at-bats, Pendleton did something that was never done before in college baseball: hit two grand slams in the same inning.

“I was pretty nervous heading into my first collegiate game,” Pendleton said.

But those nerves vanished almost immediately.

“After that first one, [my teammates] were like ‘what a first at-bat, why are you nervous?’,” Pendleton said. “After that second one, it was really surreal.”

Freshman first baseman Nolan Schanuel, summer ball teammate and roommate of Pendleton was amazed by his performance.

“Caleb just showing out today was amazing,” Schanuel said. “He had eight RBIs, which is insane. Most people don’t even do that in ten games and he did that in two at-bats.”

Even head coach John McCormack, who had been coaching baseball at FAU for 30 years, was astonished by what he saw last night.

“Unbelievable,” McCormack said. “I’ve never seen it, I think you’ll have to look at some record books.”

Those record books are going to have to make room for Caleb Pendleton now: the eighth player in collegiate history to hit two grand slams in the same inning.

