Men’s Basketball: Head coach Dusty May not with the team due to COVID-19 within his family

Dusty May will miss the next two games against Charlotte. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU men’s basketball head coach Dusty May has announced via Twitter that he won’t be with the team for this weekend’s home games against the Charlotte 49ers due to a positive COVID-19 test among his family.

“Due to contact tracing from a positive COVID-19 test among my family, I won’t be with the team for this weekend’s games with Charlotte,“ May said. “We have a veteran team and an experienced staff and I’m confident they’ll step up in my absence.”

While May remains out this weekend, assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen will be acting as head coach for the team against Charlotte.

“Akeem, Todd Abernathy and Kyle Church are all certainly capable of stepping up and handling this responsibility,” May said. “I’m eager to watch and see our guys compete at a high level.”

Currently in his third season as head coach, May amassed an overall record of 41-37.

His most notable achievement was giving FAU its first win in the C-USA tournament since 2016 after beating Old Dominion 66-56 to advance to the quarterfinals. Had the tournament not been canceled due to COVID-19, they would have faced North Texas.

After Friday’s game, the Owls will return on Saturday to face the 49ers at 4 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

