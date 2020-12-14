FAU Football: Owls will play Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl

The last time FAU faced Memphis was in 2007, where the Owls beat the Tigers 44-27 in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Owls will be looking for their sixth Bowl win in as many tries on Dec. 23 against Memphis. Photo by: Alex Liscio.

The FAU Owls (5-3, 4-2 C-USA) have accepted an invitation to participate in the Montgomery Bowl, as they will go against the Memphis Tigers (7-3, 5-3 AAC) on Dec. 23.

Vice president and Director of FAU Athletics Brian White celebrated the announcement by posting on Twitter a bowling GIF, in reference to the bowl game.

This is the second time FAU and Memphis will be facing each other in a bowl game, with the first being in the 2007 New Orleans Bowl, where the Owls won 44-27.

The inaugural Montgomery Bowl, which will take place in Montgomery, Alabama, will be FAU’s third bowl game in four years and fifth in program history. The game was originally going to be played at Fenway Park in Boston, but was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record at home. They scored 31.6 points a game despite allowing 29.7 points on defense.

Redshirt senior quarterback Brady White started all 10 games for Memphis. He finished the season with 232-386 passing and threw for 3096 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III is a major threat FAU has to watch out for. He had 60 receptions, leading to 1025 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has the fifth most receiving touchdowns and ninth most receiving yards in the nation.

FAU’s regular season consisted of a great scoring defense that ranked in the top 10, limiting opponents to 16.5 points a game, but had an inconsistent offense that only averaged 20 points a game, ranking 110th out of 127 teams nationally.

FAU will look to end 2020 on a high note by beating Memphis to maintain its undefeated record in bowl games.

The game will take place in the Cramton Bowl stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Richard Pereira is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.