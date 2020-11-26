FAU Men’s Basketball: The Owls fall 68-66 to South Alabama in the opener of the Ungar Memorial Tournament

FAU finished the game 38% (23-61) from the field and 36% (13-36) from three-point range.

Jailyn Ingram became the 4th player in FAU history to tally 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds. Picture taken on Feb. 8 against FIU. Photo by Alex Liscio.

The FAU Men’s Basketball team starts its season 0-1, as they lose 68-66 to the University of South Alabama Jaguars in the first game of the Ungar Memorial Tournament.

FAU had a 66-65 lead with 11 seconds to go, but South Alabama guard Michael Flowers hit a three-point basket after a missed free throw by sophomore guard Kenan Blackshear with three seconds left to make it 68-66.

The Owls were able to claw back into the game despite trailing 44-32 with 16:09 to go in the second half before going on an 11-0 run.

Sophomore guard B.J. Greenlee, who transferred from Minnesota, started that 11-0 FAU run by hitting a three-pointer with 15:38 to go, followed by a layup from senior guard Everett Winchester just over a minute later. Greenlee then drew the Owls within three points after converting a four-point play with 13:16 to go.

Greenlee was a major catalyst to FAU’s comeback as he scored 25 points, shot 7-13 from the field and 7-10 from three, added five rebounds and two assists.

“[Greenlee] looked like a guy that can run our team at a high level and make others better,” head coach Dusty May said. “His scoring was great, he got to where he wanted, but I thought he got guys open looks, I thought he got into the paint, I thought he managed the game well, so he did a lot of other things.”

The Owls had to dig themselves out of a hole to begin the second half, as they shot 37% (10-27) from the field and 32% (6-19) from three during the opening frame. They trailed 38-27 at the half.

“During the first half, we played side to side, we weren’t very aggressive,” May said. “We didn’t post up and open up driving lanes and everyone was holding the ball. We weren’t ball faking, we weren’t getting any penetration and we allowed them to cover the perimeter and we settled for out of rhythm three-pointers.”

FAU finished the game 38% (23-61) from the field and 36% (13-36) from three-point range.

The Owls did dominate on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive rebounds to South Alabama’s four, but those 14 rebounds only translated to seven second chance points.

“We didn’t attack with aggression,” May said. “After we got the rebound, it was physical in there and we got to play through contact much better, but it’s a part of the learning curve.”

The Owls did find production from Blackshear as well. He finished the game with 15 points, shooting 6-12 from the field and 3-6 from three. He added seven rebounds and three assists.

May was impressed with junior forward Midiaw Niang’s performance, despite him only scoring four points and three rebounds.

“Midiaw’s energy changed the tempo of the game,” May said. “We just gotta get our vets playing at the caliber they play with every day in practice and we’ll be fine.”

Senior forward Jailyn Ingram only put up four points, shot 2-9 from the field and 0-4 from three, and added six rebounds. He also became the fourth player in FAU history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds during today’s game.

The Owls will be back in action for their second game of the Ungar Memorial Tournament on Friday, Nov. 27 against Jacksonville State at 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

