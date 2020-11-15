FAU men’s basketball: Full schedule for the upcoming season has been released

The Owls have a hefty season ahead as they start by playing in the Ungar Memorial Tournament.

FAU will open its season on Nov 25. against South Alabama. Photo by Alex Liscio.

On Friday, FAU released the finalized men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Owls will open up the season with the Ungar Memorial Tournament at the University of Southern Alabama from Nov. 25-28 in Mobile, Ala., where they will take on South Alabama, Jacksonville State, and Mobile.

They will be bringing it back to Boca for their first home game on Dec. 3, where they will go head to head with Florida National University.

FAU will head back on the road for four consecutive games in mid-December. The Owls will compete against North Florida (Dec. 7), North Carolina State (Dec. 12), Stetson (Dec. 15), and the University of Florida (Dec. 19).

The team will make a stop back home in Boca Raton for a game against Florida College on Dec. 21 and that will close out their non-conference season.

Opening up the C-USA Conference schedule, the Owls will host back-to-back conference games. The games will take place Friday and Saturday throughout the conference slate.

FAU will host Middle Tennessee State, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, UTEP, and FIU between Jan. 1 and Feb. 20.

The Owls will be on the road against C-USA foes Old Dominion, Marshall, and Southern Miss throughout Jan. and Feb.

With limited attendance at Abessinio Arena or the “Burrow,” make sure to be timely in grabbing your tickets as they will be available on the ticket-holder’s mobile device.

If you want to attend any games this season, contact the FAU Ticket Office by phone at 866.328.6975 or by email at [email protected]

Bria Smith is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @itsbriiaa.