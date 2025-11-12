Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Waka Flocka Flame absent from FAU homecoming show, no clear answer given

The rapper was scheduled to perform at Florida Atlantic University’s Homecoming concert on Nov. 8, but the event was canceled because of unforeseen circumstances.
Wocka Flocka Flame performing on Aug. 2, 2014 at London Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Byline photo of Jada Strayer
Jada Strayer, Political ReporterNovember 12, 2025

Waka Flocka Flame didn’t show up to FAU’s Homecoming concert Saturday, leaving students disappointed after all the hype of his return to campus. However, no explanation has been given for the missed performance.

Waka Flocka had previously performed at FAU, including appearances at Fly On Fest in 2017 and the 12th Annual Bonfire Music Fest in 2019. FAU Homecoming announced Waka Flocka as the tailgate performer on Oct. 30. In an Instagram story, the organization said the concert was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” 

The post noted that while the concert would no longer take place as originally scheduled, the tailgate was still set to feature a live DJ and other festivities. The no-show follows controversy earlier this year. In May, Waka Flocka Flame was connected to an incident in New Orleans, where a co-performing artist appeared on stage wearing a swastika symbol, a shape now widely recognized as a hate symbol because of its use by Nazi Germany.

The venue, Ohm Lounge, later released a statement condemning the imagery, saying the symbol “has no place in our venue, our values or our city.” Waka Flocka has not publicly commented on the incident. FAU Homecoming has not confirmed whether this is connected to the Homecoming performance no-show.

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.

