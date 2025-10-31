Waka Flocka Flame returns to FAU for Homecoming concert

Florida Atlantic University students are in for a night “Hard in Da Paint” as rapper Waka Flocka Flame returns to campus for this year’s Homecoming concert on Nov. 8 at Tailgate Lot 5.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the Homecoming Hype Up event held at the Schmidt Family Complex. The concert is free for students and does not require tickets, giving Owls the chance to celebrate Homecoming weekend with one of hip-hop’s most energetic performers.

Known for crowd-energizing hits like “No Hands” and “Grove St. Party,” the Atlanta-based artist is set to bring his signature energy back to Boca Raton. This won’t be Waka Flocka’s first time performing for the Owls; he previously took the stage at Fly On Fest in 2017 and again at the 12th Annual Bonfire Music Fest in 2019.

In past years, FAU’s Homecoming concert has featured major artists including Kesha, T-Pain, and Timeflies, drawing thousands of students in for one of FAU’s most anticipated events.

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer. For information regarding this or other stories.