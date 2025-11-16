Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 35-24 loss to Tulane, drops to 4-6 on the season

The Owls were competitive, but four turnovers and defensive miscues haunted them in their fourth conference loss.
FAU Athletics
Wide Receiver Jaysonn Platt celebrates a touchdown catch in FAU’s game versus Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 15 at Yulman Stadium.
Mikai Datilus, Staff WriterNovember 16, 2025

Florida Atlantic football (4-6, 3-4 AAC) will have to win its final two games to be bowl eligible, as the Owls picked up their sixth loss of the year on the road against Tulane (8-2, 5-1 AAC), 35-24. 

FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for a season-high 375 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 39 competitions, a new school record

Wide receiver Easton Messer led receiving with nine catches and a career-high 133 receiving yards. Linebacker Leon Hart Jr. led the defense with 13 tackles, and LB Josh Roberts had an interception, the first of his career. 

Tulane forced four Owl turnovers on the day, ultimately sealing their victory.

This game started off as a defensive battle. Veltkamp’s pass to the end zone was deflected by Tulane CB E’zaiah Shine and intercepted by CB Bailey Despaine. Both teams then forced a pair of punts. 

The game flipped when Messer fumbled a punt return, and Tulane immediately took advantage, with a 14-yard touchdown run from WR Jimmy Calloway, the first touchdown run of his career. FAU responded, getting down the field with two long pass plays, and kicker Garrison Smith connected with a 25-yard field goal, placing the score at 7-3 to end the first quarter. 

Tulane would start the second with a score. On fourth down, QB Jake Retzlaff would uncork a 29-yard touchdown throw to WR Bryce Bohanon, extending Tulane’s lead to 14-3. FAU responded once again, with a 4-yard touchdown from Veltkamp to WR Jayshonn Platt, cutting Tulane’s lead to four.

Tulane responded with a touchdown throw of its own: a 14-yard pass from Retzlaff to tight end Anthony Miller Jr. On FAU’s ensuing drive, Tulane defensive captain Bailey Despaine would be ejected following a targeting penalty from his tackle on FAU WR Asaad Waseem; Waseem was able to return to the game. 

To end the first half, Tulane’s defense would make a pair of nice plays. They forced a goal-line stand on FAU on their 1-yard line, and DB Isaiah Wadsworth intercepted Veltkamp on FAU’s next drive, keeping Tulane’s lead at 21-10.

The stout defense from Tulane continued into the second half, as Veltkamp would throw his third interception of the day to DB Jahiem Johnson. FAU would intercept a pass of its own. Freshman linebacker Josh Roberts picked off Retzlaff, the offense failed to take advantage, as Waseem was tackled short on fourth down.

After the stop, Tulane extended its lead to 28-10 with a 4-yard touchdown rush by halfback Jamari McClure. FAU responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from RB Kaden Shields-Dutton, cutting the deficit to 12. 

On the ensuing drive, Retzlaff punched in another Tulane touchdown run, putting Tulane’s lead at 35-16. With two minutes left to go, FAU struck back with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Veltkamp to Messer, and the two-point conversion to Asaad Wasseem. An unsuccessful onside kick would end the day, sealing FAU’s loss at 35-24.

FAU will return to action next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 22, at home against the University of Connecticut at Flagler Credit Union Stadium; kickoff time is set to 3 p.m.

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaidat for more information on this and other stories.

