FAU starting Quarterback Caden Veltkamp suffers shoulder injury, status uncertain for next game

Veltkamp exited Saturday’s game against Tulsa with an injury to his right throwing shoulder
Zachary Odza
Caden Veltkamp rushes with the ball in FAU’s game against the University of Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Makai Datilus, Staff WriterNovember 11, 2025

In FAU’s 40-21 victory last Saturday against Tulsa, Caden Veltkamp left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right throwing shoulder. He did not return to the game, leaving backup QB Zach Gibson to finish the game.

Florida Atlantic starting quarterback Caden Veltkamp hasn’t missed a game this season. He has thrown for 2,596 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games so far this season. Last week against Tulsa, Veltkamp threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

FAU head coach Zach Kittley said Veltkamp could have returned, but with a big lead in the fourth quarter, the team decided to proceed with a cautious approach. Kittley was asked about the injury in FAU’s postgame press conference on Saturday.

“I think he’ll be alright. He’s a tough kid, man. You know, he wanted to come back in and play, and I have no doubt he probably could have, but again, we’ll look at exactly how banged up he is actually and go from there,” said Coach Kittley when speaking about the injury directly after the Tulsa game.

Since those remarks, Veltkamp has been limited in practice this week, and as of Tuesday, Oct. 11, he had two more days to get in a full practice.

“I still foresee him playing, but we’re having to monitor him and be smart with him throughout the week,” Kittley said, describing FAU’s approach to the injury.

Veltkamp’s shoulder problems started in FAU’s loss to Memphis on Sept. 27, and he was reinjured Saturday following a big hit from a Tulsa defender. The University Press was not able to confirm which Tulsa defender caused the accident. 

“He hasn’t been 100 percent every day since then. He’s been able to practice here and there, and he’s done a good job. This is just a little setback for him,” Kitley explained, speaking about Veltkamp’s shoulder problems.

Gibson has thrown for 207 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. The senior quarterback has played for the University of Akron, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, and this season, Florida Atlantic. He has thrown for 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his career.

“Zach’s a vet, so if we have to roll with Zach, we’ll roll with Zach. But the plan is to go out there with Veltkamp on Saturday.” Kittley remarked, reaffirming that Veltkamp is the planned starter.

FAU finishes its season on the road against Tulane University (7-2, 4-1 AC), at home against the University of Connecticut (7-3), and East Carolina University (6-3, 4-1 AC). In order to qualify to play in a postseason bowl game, FAU must win two of its last three games.

“We can still control our own destiny. I live in reality, I don’t live in what could be, or anything false. This is the toughest stretch that we’re on all year long,” said Coach Kittley, emphasizing the importance of FAU’s last three games. 

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaismh for more information on this and other stories.

