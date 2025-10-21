Two Games, One Goal: How Kyle Boylston balances life as a dual-Division I athlete at Florida Atlantic

The name Kyle Boylston may sound familiar to Florida Atlantic football and baseball fans. While most cannot even imagine balancing one Division I sport, as evidenced by his numbers — 29 for the FAU football team and 39 for the baseball team — he represents both teams.

During his final year at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida under Head Coach Verlon Dorminey, he played both wide receiver and defensive back. As a senior, he made seven touchdowns and 26 catches for 434 yards, including a 91-yard reception, while recording 27 tackles on defense, earning him a football scholarship at Florida Atlantic.

While in the recruitment process during high school, Boylston played in a baseball game and caught the attention of an umpire, who happened to be a close friend of FAU baseball’s head coach, John McCormack, who later reached out and offered him the chance to join the baseball team.

“Football was driving the bus on if he would commit to the school or not,” McCormack recalled. “But when I saw him, it was clear that he was more athletic than the average baseball player. We don’t usually have access to that type of athlete.”

Zach Kittley, FAU’s new head football coach, sees a bright future for Boylston.

“He’s still a young guy in the football world and has some room to improve, but he is developing, and he is a guy that we see in the future is really going to help us out.”

Balancing both sports can sometimes be difficult, and Boylston admitted that the workload changes with the seasons. Football dominates his schedule in the fall, but spring brings a more challenging routine: football training in the mornings followed by baseball practice in the afternoons.

He said it can be tough, but at the same time, he does not see it as a challenge; rather, he sees it as an opportunity. “I made my promise to this school,” said Boylston. “It’s what I love to do, so I don’t think about it negatively; I think about it like I get to do it.”

That dedication has not gone unnoticed by his coaches. McCormack emphasized that time management is the biggest challenge he has faced while coaching Boylston, explaining that it takes constant communication between the football and baseball programs to make it work. Still, he added that Boylston has earned the respect of both teams.

“The guys love him – he’s fun to be around. He’s not arrogant, and they respect him,” McCormack said.

Kittley acknowledged the challenge of balancing two Division I sports but also sees Boylston’s potential to excel in both. “It’s really tough to play two sports at once in Division I,” he said. Kittley has seen this rare situation before: “Patrick Mahomes’ first year at Texas Tech, he played baseball with us as well, so I had a firsthand look at it back in 2014, and now I get to see it here this spring.”

Boylston understands the value of how the two sports help each other. Football enhances his athleticism, while baseball is a “more humbling sport,” he likes to bring that attitude and perspective onto the football field.

“I’m really blessed that I can represent the school in this way,” said Boylston.

When it comes to role models, he looks up to both professional athletes and his family. When it comes to the inspirational player aspect, he admires Tyrann Mathieu, but he quickly added that his biggest influence is his dad, who has supported him through the challenges and rewards of his athletic career.

“It makes me want to make sure my future kids are doing what they love,” Boylston said, noting how his father has shaped the way he views not only sports but his future life as well.

Kittley praised Boylston’s character as much as his athleticism. “Number one, he is a great dude. He’s got high energy, and as far as who he is on and off the field, I cannot speak more highly of him,” said Kittley.

Boylston shared that he has an amazing community of supporters who all want the best for him. When asked about the best advice he has received, he admitted it is hard to pick just one. Still, one that stands out is the importance of staying humble and focused.

That perspective shapes the legacy that he hopes to leave behind at FAU. He said he draws constant support from his family and faith, which strengthens him when the pressure feels overwhelming. “I want people to remember me as a winner,” said Boylston.

