Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 48-13 loss to No. 19 South Florida, their second conference loss.

Florida Atlantic football (3-4, 2-2 AC) fought hard against the University of South Florida (6-1, 3-0 AC), but couldn’t keep up with their offensive attack, turning a one-possession game into a 48-13 loss Saturday night.

FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for 244 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Backup QB Jordan Magwood saw his first action of the season in the fourth quarter of the game, throwing for 45 yards. USF severely outgained FAU in the rushing game, amassing 259 rushing yards to FAU’s 23.

USF started off the scoring with a 22-yard rush from QB Byrum Brown. FAU responded with a 45-yard field goal from Kicker Garrison Smith. Both teams would trade punts, and the score was 7-3 after the first quarter.

USF struck first in the second, following a FAU defensive penalty on third down, Brown threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonathan Echols to make the score 14-3.

After a few FAU punts, USF pulled off a unique play, a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Offensive Lineman Cole Skinner to make the score 21-3.

FAU gained some momentum right before the half with another Garrison Smith field goal, and FAU would be trailing 21-6 going into halftime.

FAU continued the momentum into the second half, with a three-yard touchdown pass from Caden Veltkamp to TE Michael Kirch to make the score 21-13. USF responded with a 41-yard field goal from K Nico Gramatica to go up 24-13.

After another FAU punt, USF QB Byron Brown threw a 24-yard touchdown to TE Wyatt Sullivan, extending their lead to 31-13. From that point on, it was a barrage of scoring from USF. A 60-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Wide Receiver Jeremiah Kroger made the score 38-13, and a 2-yard rush from USF Running Back Nykhai Davenport extended the score to 45-13. Another Gramatica field goal would put the game at 48-13, sealing the blowout loss for the Owls.

Linebacker Tyler Stolsky led the Owls’ defense with 11 tackles, and defensive tackle Garvench Marrcelin added one sack.

FAU will be back in action Saturday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m., away against Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaismh for more information on this and other stories.