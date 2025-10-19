Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 48-13 loss to No. 19 South Florida, their second conference loss.

The Owls were competitive, but ultimately outmatched, never leading once on the road against USF on Saturday.
FAU Athletics
Tight End Michael Kirch celebrating a touchdown with his teammates in the endzone in FAU’s game versus USF on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Raymond James Stadium.
Makai Datilus, Staff Writer
October 19, 2025

Florida Atlantic football (3-4, 2-2 AC) fought hard against the University of South Florida (6-1, 3-0 AC), but couldn’t keep up with their offensive attack, turning a one-possession game into a 48-13 loss Saturday night. 

FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for 244 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Backup QB Jordan Magwood saw his first action of the season in the fourth quarter of the game, throwing for 45 yards. USF severely outgained FAU in the rushing game, amassing 259 rushing yards to FAU’s 23.

USF started off the scoring with a 22-yard rush from QB Byrum Brown. FAU responded with a 45-yard field goal from Kicker Garrison Smith. Both teams would trade punts, and the score was 7-3 after the first quarter. 

USF struck first in the second, following a FAU defensive penalty on third down, Brown threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonathan Echols to make the score 14-3. 

After a few FAU punts, USF pulled off a unique play, a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Offensive Lineman Cole Skinner to make the score 21-3. 

FAU gained some momentum right before the half with another Garrison Smith field goal, and FAU would be trailing 21-6 going into halftime. 

FAU continued the momentum into the second half, with a three-yard touchdown pass from Caden Veltkamp to TE Michael Kirch to make the score 21-13. USF responded with a 41-yard field goal from K Nico Gramatica to go up 24-13. 

After another FAU punt, USF QB Byron Brown threw a 24-yard touchdown to TE Wyatt Sullivan, extending their lead to 31-13. From that point on, it was a barrage of scoring from USF. A 60-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Wide Receiver Jeremiah Kroger made the score 38-13, and a 2-yard rush from USF Running Back Nykhai Davenport extended the score to 45-13. Another Gramatica field goal would put the game at 48-13, sealing the blowout loss for the Owls. 

Linebacker Tyler Stolsky led the Owls’ defense with 11 tackles, and defensive tackle Garvench Marrcelin added one sack.

FAU will be back in action Saturday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m., away against Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaismh for more information on this and other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Defensive lineman CJ Doggette Jr. and his teammate celebrate a big play in FAU’s game versus UAB at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11.
University Press staff predict a rivalry takedown in USF’s favor
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp celebrating with his teammate in the endzone in FAU’s game versus UAB on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic picks up 53-33 win against UAB, their second straight victory
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp looking to pass the ball in FAU’s game vs. Rice on Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium in Houston, TX.
University Press staff predict a home-field takeover for FAU vs. UAB
Florida Atlantic defensive back Terez Reid hugging his teammate in celebration in their game versus Rice University on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium.
Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis on September 27, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict Rice as the “better Owl” ahead of Saturday’s game
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
More in Sports
Guard Amar Amkou takes a shot from the three-point line in Florida Atlantic’s Paradise Madness at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 15.
A sneak-peek of Florida Atlantic’s basketball teams at Paradise Madness
Jess Moors tossing a basketball for a picture at FAU women’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day on Oct. 9, 2025 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Women’s Basketball: Owls embrace fresh start at Media Day
Midfielder Ethan Schumaker shouting in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal for FAU in their match against Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 9, 2025 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU
Devin Vanterpool, left, and assistant coach Jordan Fee, right, at Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 media day on Oct. 8, 2025, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
A full-court analysis of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day
Head coach Zach Kittley and the FAU football team getting ready to run out of the tunnel in their game against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 27 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 55-26 loss to Memphis, their second straight loss
Defensive tackle Tyclean Luman staring into the crowd at the 2025 Shula Bowl versus FIU on Sep. 13.
University Press staff predict a challenging football game for the Owls against Memphis
More in Top Stories
Members of the PACE club performing a diya lighting ceremony in celebration of Diwali in Live Oak on Thursday night.
FAU’s Asian Student Union hosts its annual Diwali celebration
The Mexican Coat of Arms
FAU Dreamers students face financial and emotional limbo
Letter to the Editor: Former UP writer’s dream cut short, leaves FAU
Letter to the Editor: Former UP writer’s dream cut short, leaves FAU
The sign for Opportunity Way on Florida Atlantic University's Boca Raton campus
Opinion: Opportunity Way fails its non-American students
An iStock image of a pencil erasing the word "history."
Editorial: Why the UP removed an international student writer’s name from a story
The owl statue outside the FAU Recreation and Fitness Center on the Boca Raton campus.
‘FAU Pisser’: Anonymous individual joins viral ‘university pisser’ social media trend