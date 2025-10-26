Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 42-32 loss to Navy, their second straight loss

The Owls fought hard, but offensive mistakes allowed them to be overpowered by Navy’s rushing attack on Saturday.
Categories:
FAU Athletics
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp scrambles in FAU’s game versus Navy on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Mikai Datilus, Staff Writer
October 26, 2025

Florida Atlantic football (3-5, 2-3 AC) was competitive with Navy (7-0, 5-0 AC) until the end, with defensive stops and impressive plays, but was eventually outdone by Navy’s rushing attack and quarterback Blake Horvath’s four rushing touchdowns, losing 32-42.

FAU QB Caden Veltkamp threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and backup QB Zach Gibson threw for another two touchdowns. FAU safety Chris Keys Jr. led the team with six tackles, and defensive lineman Gavench Marcelin had a fumble recovery.

FAU started the scoring, Veltkamp fired a 43-yard strike to wide receiver Jayshonn Platt, Platt’s third touchdown of the season, to put FAU up 7-0. Navy quickly responded, with a rushing touchdown from Horvath to tie the game at 7-7. On the ensuing drive, Veltkamp would be strip-sacked, leading to Navy getting the ball back. 

Navy’s second-string QB Braxton Woodson would run in for a 16-yard touchdown to put Navy up 14-7. FAU Kicker Garrison Smith nailed two field goals in the second quarter, but another Horvath rushing touchdown would keep Navy up 21-13.

Late in the second quarter, Horvath fumbled, but FAU could not capitalize on the score. However, their stout defense continued; a goal-line stand at the end of the second quarter kept the Navy lead at eight. FAU’s defensive performance carried into the third, as they forced a Horvath incompletion on fourth down. Smith missed a 49-yard field goal, giving possession back to Navy. FAU’s defense would halt Navy a third time, a third major stop to end the third quarter. 

Offensive woes were a theme of the game; however, to start the fourth quarter, Veltkamp uncorked a deep pass to WR Dominique Henry, which was fumbled, setting up Navy inside FAU territory to begin the fourth quarter. Navy quickly capitalized, a 1-yard touchdown run by fullback Alex Tecza would extend Navy’s lead to 28-13. On FAU’s next offensive drive, Veltkamp threw an interception, leading to a third touchdown run of the day from Horvath, putting Navy up 35-13. 

FAU responded with a second Veltkamp touchdown, this time to RB Kaden Shields-Dutton. Navy struck back, as a fourth Horvath rushing touchdown, this time for 31 yards, extended the lead to 23. Gibson would throw his first two touchdown passes of the season, both to WR Jabari Smith Jr., finalizing the score at 42-32, a second straight road loss for the Owls. 

FAU will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 8, at home against the University of Tulsa at Flagler Credit Union Stadium; the kickoff time is to be determined.

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaismh for more information on this and other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp getting ready to call a play versus the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict FAU will gain its second consecutive loss to Navy
Kyle Boylston, left, and Jarvis Johnson, right, celebrating a play during the 2025 Shula Bowl against FIU on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Pitbull Stadium.
Two games, one goal: How Kyle Boylston balances life as a dual-Division I athlete at Florida Atlantic
Tight End Michael Kirch celebrating a touchdown with his teammates in the endzone in FAU’s game versus USF on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Raymond James Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 48-13 loss to No. 19 South Florida, their second conference loss
Defensive lineman CJ Doggette Jr. and his teammate celebrate a big play in FAU’s game versus UAB at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11.
University Press staff predict a rivalry takedown in USF’s favor
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp celebrating with his teammate in the endzone in FAU’s game versus UAB on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic picks up 53-33 win against UAB, their second straight victory
Quarterback Caden Veltkamp looking to pass the ball in FAU’s game vs. Rice on Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium in Houston, TX.
University Press staff predict a home-field takeover for FAU vs. UAB
More in Sports
Forward Andres Raisanen reacting to a play in FAU men’s soccer’s matchup against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Oct. 24 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB 3-3 after late goal
Peyton Laporte, an FAU student, running around the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena with a flag to hype up the crowd at a men’s basketball game.
Editorial: 10 things to know in 10 days; a cheat-sheet for FAU basketball game days
FAU outside hitter Olivia Hart digging the ball for teammates to play in their game against Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Volleyball: Florida Atlantic falls to Charlotte 3-1 in conference matchup
Guard Amar Amkou takes a shot from the three-point line in Florida Atlantic’s Paradise Madness at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 15.
A sneak-peek of Florida Atlantic’s basketball teams at Paradise Madness
Jess Moors tossing a basketball for a picture at FAU women’s basketball’s 2025 Media Day on Oct. 9, 2025 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Women’s Basketball: Owls embrace fresh start at Media Day
Midfielder Ethan Schumaker shouting in celebration after scoring the game-winning goal for FAU in their match against Florida Gulf Coast University on Oct. 9, 2025 at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Soccer: FAU gains fourth consecutive win with 2–1 victory over FGCU
More in Top Stories
Florida Atlantic University’s Battle of Sexes opener, Pulse Dance Troupe, pose before their performance in the Student Union on Thursday night.
Black Student Union hosts Battle of the Sexes in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dean Valery Forbes moderates the open forum with Sandra Richtermeyer on Oct. 22 in the FAU Student Union.
FAU provost finalist Sandra Richtermeyer meets with faculty to discuss key issues
FAU College Republicans President Joseph Semprevivo II and Vice President Gabrielle Szulc tabling on the Breezeway.
FAU College Republicans relaunch after yearlong hiatus, citing Charlie Kirk as inspiration
Social media influencer and finance senior Tristin Trivers presents to FAU’s chapter of the American Marketing Association on Oct. 21.
From beach runs to global reach: FAU’s Tristin Trivers shares marketing tips
FAU signage on the second floor of the Breezeway.
FAU considers raising tuition for out-of-state students, seeking approval
A picture inside Florida Atlantic University’s student newspaper newsroom, the University Press.
Editor’s Letter: Why the UP signed an amicus brief to defend student press freedom