Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 42-32 loss to Navy, their second straight loss

Florida Atlantic football (3-5, 2-3 AC) was competitive with Navy (7-0, 5-0 AC) until the end, with defensive stops and impressive plays, but was eventually outdone by Navy’s rushing attack and quarterback Blake Horvath’s four rushing touchdowns, losing 32-42.

FAU QB Caden Veltkamp threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and backup QB Zach Gibson threw for another two touchdowns. FAU safety Chris Keys Jr. led the team with six tackles, and defensive lineman Gavench Marcelin had a fumble recovery.

FAU started the scoring, Veltkamp fired a 43-yard strike to wide receiver Jayshonn Platt, Platt’s third touchdown of the season, to put FAU up 7-0. Navy quickly responded, with a rushing touchdown from Horvath to tie the game at 7-7. On the ensuing drive, Veltkamp would be strip-sacked, leading to Navy getting the ball back.

Navy’s second-string QB Braxton Woodson would run in for a 16-yard touchdown to put Navy up 14-7. FAU Kicker Garrison Smith nailed two field goals in the second quarter, but another Horvath rushing touchdown would keep Navy up 21-13.

Late in the second quarter, Horvath fumbled, but FAU could not capitalize on the score. However, their stout defense continued; a goal-line stand at the end of the second quarter kept the Navy lead at eight. FAU’s defensive performance carried into the third, as they forced a Horvath incompletion on fourth down. Smith missed a 49-yard field goal, giving possession back to Navy. FAU’s defense would halt Navy a third time, a third major stop to end the third quarter.

Offensive woes were a theme of the game; however, to start the fourth quarter, Veltkamp uncorked a deep pass to WR Dominique Henry, which was fumbled, setting up Navy inside FAU territory to begin the fourth quarter. Navy quickly capitalized, a 1-yard touchdown run by fullback Alex Tecza would extend Navy’s lead to 28-13. On FAU’s next offensive drive, Veltkamp threw an interception, leading to a third touchdown run of the day from Horvath, putting Navy up 35-13.

FAU responded with a second Veltkamp touchdown, this time to RB Kaden Shields-Dutton. Navy struck back, as a fourth Horvath rushing touchdown, this time for 31 yards, extended the lead to 23. Gibson would throw his first two touchdown passes of the season, both to WR Jabari Smith Jr., finalizing the score at 42-32, a second straight road loss for the Owls.

FAU will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 8, at home against the University of Tulsa at Flagler Credit Union Stadium; the kickoff time is to be determined.

Mikai Datilus is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @mikaismh for more information on this and other stories.