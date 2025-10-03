Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU SG shutdown: Petition temporarily halts Boca House proceedings

FAU’s Student Court issued a 72-hour emergency stay after Raymond Adderly filed a petition contesting uncounted write-in votes in the fall 2025 Student Government elections. The order shut down the Boca House of Representatives, which delayed leadership elections, budget approvals, and other business matters.
Categories:
Maddie Norton
Boca Raton campus House of Chambers.
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
October 3, 2025

FAU’s Student Government Student Court issued a 72-hour Emergency Stay Order on Thursday, pausing all proceedings of the Boca Raton House of Representatives and delaying certification of election results until Oct. 7.

The response comes after former Boca Campus Governor Raymond Adderly filed a petition against Student Body Vice President Kade Salzer, following the release of the results from the fall 2025 Student Government legislative elections. The University Press reached out to Adderly, but he didn’t provide a statement in time for publication.

SG Chief Justice Hailey Lobsinger issued the emergency stay to give the court time to review Adderly’s claim that some of his write-in votes were not fully counted, despite surpassing a declared candidate. This order causes the Boca House to shut down, canceling the meeting to elect speaker, speaker pro tempore, and other paid positions and halting voting on other business matters.

In his petition, Adderly requests that all write-in votes be counted and that he be granted a seat in the Boca House of Representatives. Of the 53 votes he received, 27 were initially disregarded because voters failed to check the box confirming a write-in, despite having written his name.

FAU Assistant Director of Student Government Advising and Operations Andrew Moreira confirmed the dispute in an Oct. 2 email, noting the main focus was a seat in the Boca House of Representatives, which currently belongs to Jaime Guiffre.

“Raymond Adderly contested Jaime’s 50 votes to Raymond’s 53 write-in votes, but only 26 of the 53 votes also had the ‘Write-In’ box checked off,” Moreira said. He added that, due to the lack of clear guidance on write-in ballots, Salzer certified the unofficial results as they stood before the Student Court issued the emergency stay for judicial review.

With the emergency stay in effect, the House meeting scheduled for Friday, leadership elections, budget approvals, and other planned actions cannot move forward. Representative Nick Special said the stay immediately disrupts the House’s ability to conduct business.

“We were supposed to elect the speaker, speaker pro tempore, and the CBAC chair, which is Campus Budgetary Allocation,” Special said. “That means we cannot approve a new budget for the next fiscal year, and the deadline to approve a new budget is drawing near. This delays all the work we’re going to try and do, which is, to my knowledge, eight pieces of legislation.”

According to the petition, Salzer originally ruled that all votes should fully count during the Sept. 29 contestation and election certification meeting. Salzer was in agreement with Adderly’s interpretation and indicated he was willing to certify the write-in candidate’s victory.

However, after discussions with members in the executive branch, he reversed course, citing statutory uncertainty and leaving the decision to the Student Court.

Adderly argued in his petition that the election system should count all of his write-in votes, even if voters neglected to check the confirmation box. He compared FAU’s process to real U.S. elections, where a write-in candidate who secures the most votes would still be declared the winner. Excluding those ballots, he wrote in his petition, undermines the “self-evident will of the electorate.”

Adderly also cited precedent from a Jan. 6 Student Court ruling, which addressed unresolved questions concerning SG parties. In that case, the court chose to allow party and candidate participation in the absence of clear constitutional or statutory guidance. Adderly argued in the petition that the same principle should apply to his situation, since FAU’s statutes are also absent on the role of write-in ballots.

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @jadastrayer for information regarding this or other stories.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.
FAU students unsure what Student Government actually does
FAU's Breezeway Food Court on the Boca Raton campus. Photo taken by Michael Cook on Sept. 30, 2025.
FAU set to open two restaurants in the Breezeway Food Court next semester
Headshot of Florida Atlantic University art professor Karen Leader, taken on Sept. 26, 2025.
‘Opinions mine’: FAU professor Karen Leader defends free speech
Former FAU SG Speaker of the House Elijah Roberson introduced the keynote speaker, David Stollman, at the university’s annual Hazing Prevention Summit at FAU’s Boca Raton Barry Kaye Hall on Sept. 25, 2025.
‘Hazing ends with us’: FAU hosts annual summit to tackle hazing head-on
Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.
FAU SG Board released unofficial results for the fall 2025 election
The newly renovated drop-in area at FAU's Career Center.
Best of Florida awards FAU's Career Center top recognition in career services
More in Top Stories
Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brothers at their annual Buffalo Bash in Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton, Fl on Sept. 19.
Florida Atlantic’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity raises over $22,000 for veteran rehabilitation
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
Head coach Zach Kittley and the FAU football team getting ready to run out of the tunnel in their game against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 27 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 55-26 loss to Memphis, their second straight loss
Contestants posed alongside Florida Atlantic University’s Democrats club on the Boca Raton campus’s housing lawn on Sept. 25.
FAU College Democrat club hosts ‘Performative Male’ contest
Defensive tackle Tyclean Luman staring into the crowd at the 2025 Shula Bowl versus FIU on Sep. 13.
University Press staff predict a challenging football game for the Owls against Memphis
A sign on a wall near FAU's Boca Raton Breezeway walkway.
FAU joins U.S. News Top 100 public schools list
About the Contributor
Jada Strayer
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
Jada is a senior majoring in communication studies with a minor in public relations and political communication. She’s passionate about broadcast journalism and hopes to work as an on-air reporter or anchor, combining her love for storytelling with her interest in current events. When she’s not writing or reporting, she enjoys exploring new ways to tell stories and hopes to bring clarity and connection to the communities she covers. 