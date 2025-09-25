FAU SG Board released unofficial results for the fall 2025 election

Editor’s note: The total number of votes for the unofficial election was corrected to 923.
Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government Election Board announced the unofficial results of the Student Government legislative elections on Thursday.
Student Government conducted its fall 2025 elections on Tuesday and Wednesday through Owl Central. The election aimed to fill open seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate across the Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses. The unofficial results show a total of 923 votes cast across all campuses.
Here are the FAU Student Government elected officials according to the unofficial results:
Boca Raton Senate
- Aaron Fayette, senior majoring in business management, 382 votes
- Jean Pierre, master’s student in health administration, 380 votes
- Denia Rosiclair, a senior majoring in computer science and cybersecurity, 305 votes
Northern campuses Senate
- Caroline Ribeiro, senior majoring in political science, 98 votes
- Alejandro Rodriguez, sophomore majoring in data analytics, 90 votes
- Ian McMillan, senior majoring in political science, 73 votes
Broward campuses Senate
- Xavier Vicent Navarro, master’s student majoring in ocean engineering, 23 votes
Boca Raton House of Representatives
- Kyra Busenburg, sophomore majoring in economics, 268 votes
- Angelina Bonis, junior majoring in biological sciences, 267 votes
- Faisal Albaldawi, sophomore majoring in health administration, 256 votes
- Peter Pineros, sophomore majoring in political science, 242 votes
- Ayden Corley, junior majoring in accounting, 238 votes
- Kros Matthews, sophomore majoring in finance, 236 votes
- Shavonne Lupion, freshman majoring in political science, 231 votes
- Jack Nixon, senior majoring in political science and criminal justice, 230
- Jennifer Natalus, junior majoring in accounting, 228 votes
- Christian Gonzalez, sophomore majoring in political science, 227 votes
- Hila Matitiaev, junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies pre-law, 219 votes
- Matthew Powalisz, junior majoring in business administration, 219 votes
- Yvanna Lovera, senior majoring in political science, 217 votes
- Enrique Toro-Mendez, junior majoring in political science, 217 votes
- Nicholas Special, senior majoring in history with with legal history concentration, 214 votes
- Nicholas Ostheimer, senior majoring in political science, 135 votes
- Christian “CJ” Walden, senior majoring in public management, 135 votes
- May Rojas, senior majoring in political science and linguistics, 129 votes
- Angel Avalos Garcia, sophomore in political science with a concentration in pre-law and public management, 124 votes
- Mateo Rey, senior majoring in computer science, 123 votes
- Benjamin Lehtola, freshman majoring in political science, 110 votes
- Isadora Roque, junior majoring in political science, 109 votes
- Rhiannon Young, senior majoring in public management, 105 votes
- Peyton Laporte, junior majoring in business economics, 99 votes
- Ava Gessmann, junior majoring in criminal justice and political science, 73 votes
- Alex Mojica, senior majoring in political science, 70 votes
- Samirah Hall, senior majoring in communications, 58 votes
- Jaime, Guiffre, junior majoring in criminal justice, 50 votes
- Lia Valenzisi (fill-in), junior majoring in political science and multimedia studies in journalism, 353 votes
- AJ St. Pierre (fill-in), freshman majoring in political science, 171 votes
Northern campuses House of Representatives
- Esteban Lasso Altamirano, sophomore majoring in political science, 98 votes
- Louckens Phillippe, sophomore majoring in cellular neuroscience, 90 votes
- Delecia James, sophomore majoring in biological chemistry, 75 votes
- Angel Jackson, freshman majoring in biology, 61 votes
- Ryan Baker, freshman majoring in law and society, 56 votes
- Christopher Bollhofer, freshman majoring in biology, 54 votes
- Leonardo Lima, freshman majoring in neuroscience and chemistry, 53 votes
- Benjamin Arteaga, freshman majoring in business, 52 votes
Broward campuses House of Representatives
- Rishitha Putti, master’s student majoring in business analytics, 29 votes
- Elyjiah Hall, senior majoring in computer science, 19 votes
- Rushabh Sulthar, mechanical engineering, 10 votes
Official results will be posted after the conclusion of Election Board hearings and Student Court hearings, according to the fall election timeline. Election Board hearings will be held virtually, via Microsoft Teams, on Monday, Sept. 29, and will appeal to the student court one week after the hearings conclude.
Maya Campbell is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].