FAU SG Board released unofficial results for the fall 2025 election

Editor’s note: The total number of votes for the unofficial election was corrected to 923.

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government Election Board announced the unofficial results of the Student Government legislative elections on Thursday.

Student Government conducted its fall 2025 elections on Tuesday and Wednesday through Owl Central. The election aimed to fill open seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate across the Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses. The unofficial results show a total of 923 votes cast across all campuses.

Here are the FAU Student Government elected officials according to the unofficial results:

Boca Raton Senate

Aaron Fayette, senior majoring in business management, 382 votes

Jean Pierre, master’s student in health administration, 380 votes

Denia Rosiclair, a senior majoring in computer science and cybersecurity, 305 votes

Northern campuses Senate

Caroline Ribeiro, senior majoring in political science, 98 votes

Alejandro Rodriguez, sophomore majoring in data analytics, 90 votes

Ian McMillan, senior majoring in political science, 73 votes

Broward campuses Senate

Xavier Vicent Navarro, master’s student majoring in ocean engineering, 23 votes

Boca Raton House of Representatives

Kyra Busenburg, sophomore majoring in economics, 268 votes

Angelina Bonis, junior majoring in biological sciences, 267 votes

Faisal Albaldawi, sophomore majoring in health administration, 256 votes

Peter Pineros, sophomore majoring in political science, 242 votes

Ayden Corley, junior majoring in accounting, 238 votes

Kros Matthews, sophomore majoring in finance, 236 votes

Shavonne Lupion, freshman majoring in political science, 231 votes

Jack Nixon, senior majoring in political science and criminal justice, 230

Jennifer Natalus, junior majoring in accounting, 228 votes

Christian Gonzalez, sophomore majoring in political science, 227 votes

Hila Matitiaev, junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies pre-law, 219 votes

Matthew Powalisz, junior majoring in business administration, 219 votes

Yvanna Lovera, senior majoring in political science, 217 votes

Enrique Toro-Mendez, junior majoring in political science, 217 votes

Nicholas Special, senior majoring in history with with legal history concentration, 214 votes

Nicholas Ostheimer, senior majoring in political science, 135 votes

Christian “CJ” Walden, senior majoring in public management, 135 votes

May Rojas, senior majoring in political science and linguistics, 129 votes

Angel Avalos Garcia, sophomore in political science with a concentration in pre-law and public management, 124 votes

Mateo Rey, senior majoring in computer science, 123 votes

Benjamin Lehtola, freshman majoring in political science, 110 votes

Isadora Roque, junior majoring in political science, 109 votes

Rhiannon Young, senior majoring in public management, 105 votes

Peyton Laporte, junior majoring in business economics, 99 votes

Ava Gessmann, junior majoring in criminal justice and political science, 73 votes

Alex Mojica, senior majoring in political science, 70 votes

Samirah Hall, senior majoring in communications, 58 votes

Jaime, Guiffre, junior majoring in criminal justice, 50 votes

Lia Valenzisi (fill-in), junior majoring in political science and multimedia studies in journalism, 353 votes

AJ St. Pierre (fill-in), freshman majoring in political science, 171 votes

Northern campuses House of Representatives

Esteban Lasso Altamirano, sophomore majoring in political science, 98 votes

Louckens Phillippe, sophomore majoring in cellular neuroscience, 90 votes

Delecia James, sophomore majoring in biological chemistry, 75 votes

Angel Jackson, freshman majoring in biology, 61 votes

Ryan Baker, freshman majoring in law and society, 56 votes

Christopher Bollhofer, freshman majoring in biology, 54 votes

Leonardo Lima, freshman majoring in neuroscience and chemistry, 53 votes

Benjamin Arteaga, freshman majoring in business, 52 votes

Broward campuses House of Representatives

Rishitha Putti, master’s student majoring in business analytics, 29 votes

Elyjiah Hall, senior majoring in computer science, 19 votes

Rushabh Sulthar, mechanical engineering, 10 votes

Official results will be posted after the conclusion of Election Board hearings and Student Court hearings, according to the fall election timeline. Election Board hearings will be held virtually, via Microsoft Teams, on Monday, Sept. 29, and will appeal to the student court one week after the hearings conclude.

