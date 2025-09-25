Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

FAU SG Board released unofficial results for the fall 2025 election

SG’s unofficial election results show that over 900 total votes were cast across the Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses.
Categories:
Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.
Maya Campbell, Contributing Writer
September 25, 2025

Editor’s note: The total number of votes for the unofficial election was corrected to 923.

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government Election Board announced the unofficial results of the Student Government legislative elections on Thursday.

Student Government conducted its fall 2025 elections on Tuesday and Wednesday through Owl Central. The election aimed to fill open seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate across the Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses. The unofficial results show a total of 923 votes cast across all campuses. 

Here are the FAU Student Government elected officials according to the unofficial results:

Boca Raton Senate 

  • Aaron Fayette, senior majoring in business management, 382 votes
  • Jean Pierre, master’s student in health administration, 380 votes 
  • Denia Rosiclair, a senior majoring in computer science and cybersecurity, 305 votes 

Northern campuses Senate 

  • Caroline Ribeiro, senior majoring in political science, 98 votes
  • Alejandro Rodriguez, sophomore majoring in data analytics, 90 votes 
  • Ian McMillan, senior majoring in political science, 73 votes

Broward campuses Senate

  • Xavier Vicent Navarro, master’s student majoring in ocean engineering, 23 votes 

Boca Raton House of Representatives

  • Kyra Busenburg, sophomore majoring in economics, 268 votes
  • Angelina Bonis, junior majoring in biological sciences, 267 votes
  • Faisal Albaldawi, sophomore majoring in health administration, 256 votes
  • Peter Pineros, sophomore majoring in political science, 242 votes
  • Ayden Corley, junior majoring in accounting, 238 votes
  • Kros Matthews, sophomore majoring in finance, 236 votes
  • Shavonne Lupion, freshman majoring in political science, 231 votes
  • Jack Nixon, senior majoring in political science and criminal justice, 230
  • Jennifer Natalus, junior majoring in accounting, 228 votes
  • Christian Gonzalez, sophomore majoring in political science, 227 votes
  • Hila Matitiaev, junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies  pre-law, 219 votes
  • Matthew Powalisz, junior majoring in business administration, 219 votes
  • Yvanna Lovera, senior majoring in political science, 217 votes
  • Enrique Toro-Mendez, junior majoring in political science, 217 votes
  • Nicholas Special, senior majoring in history with with legal history concentration, 214 votes
  • Nicholas Ostheimer, senior majoring in political science, 135 votes
  • Christian “CJ” Walden, senior majoring in public management, 135 votes
  • May Rojas, senior majoring in political science and linguistics, 129 votes
  • Angel Avalos Garcia, sophomore in political science with a concentration in pre-law and public management, 124 votes
  • Mateo Rey, senior majoring in computer science, 123 votes
  • Benjamin Lehtola, freshman majoring in political science, 110 votes
  • Isadora Roque, junior majoring in political science, 109 votes
  • Rhiannon Young, senior majoring in public management, 105 votes
  • Peyton Laporte, junior majoring in business economics, 99 votes
  • Ava Gessmann, junior majoring in criminal justice and political science, 73 votes
  • Alex Mojica, senior majoring in political science, 70 votes
  • Samirah Hall, senior majoring in communications, 58 votes
  • Jaime, Guiffre, junior majoring in criminal justice, 50 votes
  • Lia Valenzisi (fill-in), junior majoring in political science and multimedia studies in journalism, 353 votes
  • AJ St. Pierre (fill-in), freshman majoring in political science, 171 votes

Northern  campuses House of Representatives

  • Esteban Lasso Altamirano, sophomore majoring in political science, 98 votes
  • Louckens Phillippe, sophomore majoring in cellular neuroscience, 90 votes
  • Delecia James, sophomore majoring in biological chemistry, 75 votes
  • Angel Jackson, freshman majoring in biology, 61 votes
  • Ryan Baker, freshman majoring in law and society, 56 votes
  • Christopher Bollhofer, freshman majoring in biology, 54 votes
  • Leonardo Lima, freshman majoring in neuroscience and chemistry, 53 votes
  • Benjamin Arteaga, freshman majoring in business, 52 votes

Broward campuses House of Representatives

  • Rishitha Putti, master’s student majoring in business analytics, 29 votes
  • Elyjiah Hall, senior majoring in computer science, 19 votes
  • Rushabh Sulthar, mechanical engineering, 10 votes

Official results will be posted after the conclusion of Election Board hearings and Student Court hearings, according to the fall election timeline. Election Board hearings will be held virtually, via Microsoft Teams, on Monday, Sept. 29, and will appeal to the student court one week after the hearings conclude. 

Maya Campbell is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The newly renovated drop-in area at FAU's Career Center.
Best of Florida awards FAU's Career Center top recognition in career services
A sign on a wall near FAU's Boca Raton Breezeway walkway.
FAU joins U.S. News Top 100 public schools list
Online creator @lustinstaste’s Instagram profile pictured on the side of the College of Nursing building.
Unknown individual secretly records women in FAU campus interviews
Headshot of Rebel Cole, a finance professor at FAU. Photo courtesy of FAU College of Business website.
FAU confirms third faculty member on leave tied to Charlie Kirk posts
Photo courtesy of Kate Polak, Florida Atlantic University English professor.
FAU professor claims First Amendment rights violated over social media leave
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renetha Francis (left) and FAU President Adam Hasner (right) speaking on stage during Florida Atlantic's Constitution Day event on Sept. 15.
Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis visits FAU for Constitution Day event
More in Top Stories
A burrowing owl sits on its morning perch on FAU's Boca Raton campus on Sept. 12, 2025.
Gallery: Wildlife spottings on FAU Boca Raton campus
Florida Atlantic Owls cheering after winning a point against Bethune-Cookman University in their game on Sept. 20, 2025.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls take the win for the 2025 Owls Paradise Classic, 3-0
An arial view of Flagler Credit Union Stadium at FAU's main campus in Boca Raton, FL.
Editorial: Competitive Excellence Fund could be Florida Atlantic’s game-changer
Niccolo Moretti dribbling the ball up the court in FAU’s game against Charlotte at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Feb. 10, 2025.
FAU Men’s Basketball reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
FAU students Zoey Sanchez, Selin Sandy, and Lisa Pajak (left to right) at LHA’s “Noche de Arte” in Boca Raton Student Union on Sept. 16.
FAU’s Latino Hispanic Association hosts first event of semester, ‘Noche de Arte’
Boca House of Representatives in a Sept. 12 meeting in the House Chambers room at Boca Raton Student Union.
Boca House of Representatives fails to meet required transparency standards