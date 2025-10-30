FAU Hillel temporarily relocates during construction, closing overnight study area

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach at FAU has temporarily moved from the first floor of its building on the east side of the S.E. Wimberly Library to the second floor, where the 24-hour study lounge is located, temporarily closing the spot.

According to FAU signage on the door, the All-Night Study closed on Oct. 6 for renovations, with no clear timeline for the construction. The notice advised students to study at the Computer Center’s Open Computer Lab, located next to the library, or at the Atlantic Park Get Wise Center.

Construction began on Oct. 13 and is expected to transform the center for the Jewish campus organization, providing more room and resources for events and daily use once complete, according to Jason Harris, executive director of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach. While the main space is under construction, Hillel operations are being temporarily moved upstairs, above the original location.

The original center cannot fully accommodate the growing student population, according to Harris. “Our current space was set up in 2006, and it really can’t accommodate all of our programming and the number of students that come and use Hillel on a regular basis,” Harris said. “So what we are doing is completely renovating the space and reorienting it. It will have a new entrance way with more study spaces, lounge spaces, and a classroom for learning cohorts.”

Harris said construction is expected to last for “the bulk of the academic year.” During that time, Hillel will continue hosting events both in and outside the building. According to a 2024 University Press article, Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach donated $2.6 million to Florida Atlantic University to expand and renovate its building on the Boca Raton campus.

Shayla McIntyre, a junior majoring in business marketing, said the renovations have made her nightly study routine more difficult. She explained that she often relied on the spot’s late hours to get work done after her busy days. “I haven’t been to the new temporary center because I just figured I’d wait until Hillel reopened,” McIntyre said. “It’s a little inconvenient because I like to study there at night since it’s one of the only centers open that late.”

Joey Gelberg, a junior studying economics and a receptionist at Hillel, said he knows that the next school year is going to be challenging for Hillel to navigate without a physical space, but he remains optimistic about staying connected through creative programming. He emphasized the importance of staying organized and keeping students informed despite the upcoming challenges.

Sapir Levi, a Jewish Agency Israel fellow with Hillel, said she’s excited for the new opportunities being outside the center will bring. She said she’s looking forward to making new connections and being more involved during the center’s renovations. “I’m excited because it will give me the opportunity to meet new and more students and even bring Hillel more out there,” she said.

Julius Demosthenes is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Demosthenes at [email protected] or DM jay_dem0 on Instagram.