FAU College Republicans relaunch after yearlong hiatus, citing Charlie Kirk as inspiration

The FAU College Republicans student organization is making a comeback on campus after being inactive since last fall. Student leaders say this revival was prompted by the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

When Joseph Semprevivo II arrived at FAU this fall, he hoped to join an active College Republicans chapter, only to find out it had gone dormant. Chapter officers say the former chapter struggled with low membership and gaps in leadership, disappearing from campus life after fall 2024.

The chapter’s leaders described the assassination of Kirk as a “turning point,” sparking a renewed sense of urgency among conservative students to speak up and engage on campus. As Semprevivo described it, “The Charlie Kirk assassination really was the fuse that was lit. The beginning of the whole domino effect. We realized that if we don’t speak up now, if we don’t speak up soon, then it’s really easy to get all free speech stifled.”

According to the current Vice President Gabrielle Szulc, the former president of College Republicans, Angie Jurado, passed on the presidency and all administrative work to her through Owl Central this August. Jurado led the organization while commuting from FAU’s Honors College in Jupiter to the Boca Raton campus to organize events, according to chapter advisor Siri Terjesen.

Szulc had planned to restart the chapter when she had time, but it stayed inactive while she juggled her leadership positions in both Turning Point USA at FAU and Students For Life at FAU, a campus chapter of the national anti-abortion advocacy group.

The revival finally took off when Semprevivo approached Szulc at the Charlie Kirk Memorial, held by Turning Point USA at FAU on Sept. 11 at FAU’s Boca Raton campus. Szulc immediately passed the presidency to Semprevivo and stepped into the vice president role. From that point, the officers quickly regrouped, “We made a group chat, we got back in contact with our advisor, we had team meetings, and now we’re rolling,” Szulc said.

Terjesen said the group’s resurgence reflects a larger trend across the country. “Many young people are realizing that the Republican Party has excellent solutions for a range of socioeconomic problems and government failures at local and national levels,” she said. “FAU CR’s growth trajectory is consistent with that nationwide trend.”

Since the comeback, College Republicans have experienced rapid growth. In just a week, from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, following their first tabling event, the chapter grew from essentially zero members to over 60 students, with interest continuing to rise.

Semprevivo emphasized that the relaunch has become about more than politics. “In many ways, it has become less about politics alone and more about resilience, student leadership, and the power of Owls standing up for their beliefs,” he said. Looking beyond politics, he added, “What we’re working together to strive for is to create that sense of belonging, that sense of fun, a sense of camaraderie.”

Szulc explained the chapter is a space where students can connect with like-minded peers and express their beliefs freely: “We really want this to be a place where you can come as unapologetically you and your opinions and be able to meet other people who are aligned with you and have the same morals and the same values as you.”

Members can expect a mix of social activities alongside political engagement, from casual meetups to beach outings, giving students a chance to build friendships and enjoy campus life while sharing their conservative viewpoints, Szulc explained.

College Republicans are focusing on creating a welcoming and engaging environment while educating students and encouraging civic engagement, according to Semprevivo. This includes tabling to educate students on conservative viewpoints, debate sessions with other political groups, and interactive “Open Table” events where students can ask questions and discuss political issues. The chapter also hopes to bring in speakers, particularly during election years, to inform students about Republican candidates and local political matters.

Semprevivo said the chapter has set clear goals for its growth and development. In the short term, they aim to increase membership and establish a strong presence on campus. Medium-term goals focus on creating a sense of community for conservative students. Long term, the chapter hopes to establish connections, provide opportunities for members, and create a safe space for students to express their beliefs openly.

If the chapter had a formal mission statement, Szulc said it would reflect this vision: “To all the closeted Republicans out there, or all the Republicans without community out there, to be unapologetically American, unapologetically conservative, and to make conservative cool again.”

Semprevivo emphasized that the chapter not only allows students to voice their beliefs but also encourages debates and open discussion with peers across the political spectrum. In the past, College Republicans and FAU College Democrats have held civil debates, providing a foundation for the kind of respectful discourse the chapter hopes to continue.

Reflecting the same spirit, FAU College Democrats issued a statement welcoming the return of the College Republicans: “College Democrats at FAU welcomes robust, respectful political discourse on campus as more Owls engage in civic life and register to vote … We remain committed to good-faith dialogue, mutual respect, and a campus environment where all students can participate safely and civically.”

