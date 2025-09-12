Turning Point USA at FAU holds candlelight vigil to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA at FAU (TPUSA at FAU), a nonprofit student organization, held a memorial service on Thursday to honor the organization’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The event at Utah Valley University was only Kirk’s first stop on “The American Comeback Tour,” which was planned to pay visits to college campuses around the United States. The vigil, held by TPUSA at FAU inside FAU’s Student Union on the Boca Raton campus, drew dozens of students, faculty, and community members to gather in silence and prayer.

Adam Hasner, FAU’s eighth president and Kirk’s acquaintance, made an appearance at the event and paid his respects in a speech to community members present.

“He was a true American patriot, and he was a proud defender and supporter of the First Amendment. His legacy will continue in that spirit of supporting free speech and civil discourse. I’m hopeful that these events can provide an example of civility and discourse that seems to be evading us,” said Hasner.

Kirk was a right-wing media figure who co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012. With now over 800 chapters, Kirk co-founded TPUSA in an attempt “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government,” according to the organization’s website. Dozens gathered at the memorial service with candles, as they stood side by side, remembering Kirk’s legacy.

Bella Caliendo, a freshman business major, was deeply affected when she heard the news of Kirk’s assassination. Caliendo learned of the memorial through TPUSA at FAU’s Instagram post, which was uploaded shortly after Kirk’s death was announced.

“I immediately was shocked. Charlie Kirk was someone I looked up to, someone that I just saw as an example for the country of the United States,” Caliendo said. “He was someone who represented free speech in the First Amendment. And it was upsetting that someone could assassinate him over his belief just because he had different opinions.”

Kirk’s death not only scared Caliendo, but it also made her question the state of society.

“I don’t know if I should wear my Trump hat because I was scared for my life. It’s supposed to be a safe place,” Caliendo said.

Lucas Almeida-Lobo, a freshman computer science major, also heard about the memorial service through TPUSA at FAU’s Instagram. Almeida-Lobo likened the death of Kirk to losing a family member.

“It’s great to know that there’s a lot of people that pay their respects that follow what Charlie truly means. Fighting for what’s right, fighting every day for what’s right,” said Lobo.

TPUSA at FAU’s Vice President, Gabrielle Szulc, prayed and spoke about the chapter’s reaction to the assassination of Kirk.

“We are heartbroken over this. We’re heartbroken for his family, for his wife, for his children, and for America at times like this,” Szulc said.

Kaii Thompson is the Culture Reporter for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, you can contact Thompson at [email protected] or direct message her @kaiiliburd on Instagram.