Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Turning Point USA at FAU holds candlelight vigil to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA at FAU held a memorial service in memory of Charlie Kirk, the organization’s co-founder, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10
Categories:
Mariam Bearman
Florida Atlantic University students stand outside the Student Union at Florida Atlantic’s Boca Raton campus with candles as they gather to memorialize Charlie Kirk on Sept. 11.
September 12, 2025

Turning Point USA at FAU (TPUSA at FAU), a nonprofit student organization, held a memorial service on Thursday to honor the organization’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. 

The event at Utah Valley University was only Kirk’s first stop on “The American Comeback Tour,” which was planned to pay visits to college campuses around the United States. The vigil, held by TPUSA at FAU inside FAU’s Student Union on the Boca Raton campus, drew dozens of students, faculty, and community members to gather in silence and prayer. 

Adam Hasner, FAU’s eighth president and Kirk’s acquaintance, made an appearance at the event and paid his respects in a speech to community members present. 

“He was a true American patriot, and he was a proud defender and supporter of the First Amendment. His legacy will continue in that spirit of supporting free speech and civil discourse. I’m hopeful that these events can provide an example of civility and discourse that seems to be evading us,” said Hasner.

Kirk was a right-wing media figure who co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012. With now over 800 chapters, Kirk co-founded TPUSA in an attempt “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government,” according to the organization’s website. Dozens gathered at the memorial service with candles, as they stood side by side, remembering Kirk’s legacy. 

Bella Caliendo, a freshman business major, was deeply affected when she heard the news of Kirk’s assassination. Caliendo learned of the memorial through TPUSA at FAU’s Instagram post, which was uploaded shortly after Kirk’s death was announced. 

“I immediately was shocked. Charlie Kirk was someone I looked up to, someone that I just saw as an example for the country of the United States,” Caliendo said. “He was someone who represented free speech in the First Amendment. And it was upsetting that someone could assassinate him over his belief just because he had different opinions.”

Kirk’s death not only scared Caliendo, but it also made her question the state of society. 

“I don’t know if I should wear my Trump hat because I was scared for my life. It’s supposed to be a safe place,” Caliendo said.  

Lucas Almeida-Lobo, a freshman computer science major, also heard about the memorial service through TPUSA at FAU’s Instagram. Almeida-Lobo likened the death of Kirk to losing a family member. 

“It’s great to know that there’s a lot of people that pay their respects that follow what Charlie truly means. Fighting for what’s right, fighting every day for what’s right,” said Lobo.

TPUSA at FAU’s Vice President, Gabrielle Szulc, prayed and spoke about the chapter’s reaction to the assassination of Kirk. 

“We are heartbroken over this. We’re heartbroken for his family, for his wife, for his children, and for America at times like this,” Szulc said.

Kaii Thompson is the Culture Reporter for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, you can contact Thompson at [email protected] or direct message her @kaiiliburd on Instagram.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
FAU's Catholic Owls and Hillel members gather together for trivia and open discussions on Sept. 10.
FAU’s Catholic Owls and Hillel unite to host collaborative dinner
Screenshot of the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
FAU community members voice concerns over discrimination and harassment policy at BOT meeting
A photo of an FAU police car.
FAU police chief speaks out on ICE partnership for first time
Dozens of protesters against the ICE 287(g) program gathered in front of FAU’s Kenneth R. Williams Administration Building on the Boca Raton campus on Sept. 5, 2025.
Gallery: Divided crowd protests at FAU over ICE 287(g) program
FAU students and community members rally with posters for the "Ice Off Campus" protest on Friday.
‘Campus, not prison’: FAU students protest ICE collaboration on campus
A mugshot of Kishnel Boineuf on July 10 from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.
Former FAU basketball manager faces animal cruelty charge, awaiting trial
More in Top Stories
Ta'Ziah Jenks shooting a free throw in FAU's game versus North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: An overview of the Lady Owls’ 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Kat Cunningham running for the ball in their match versus the University of Miami.
From player to coach: Kat Cunningham joins FAU women’s soccer staff
Jay Platt catching a football from a FAU fan, post touchdown on Sept. 5, 2025.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic claims victory over Florida A&M in home opener
Florida Atlantic football's defense blocking Florida A&M from getting a stop in their game on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Football: Florida Atlantic bounces back with shutout victory over Florida A&M, 56-14
Sexyy Red on stage at FAU’s Program Board Bonfire Music Fest on Sept. 5, 2025.
Sexyy Red headlines FAU Bonfire Music Fest with over 3,650 tickets sold
Sexyy Red on stage at FAU’s Program Board Bonfire Music Fest on Sept. 5, 2025
Gallery: Sexyy Red’s 2025 Bonfire Music Fest performance