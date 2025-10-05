Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance

Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-1 AC) picked up its first conference victory of the season Saturday night, defeating the Rice University Owls (3-3, 1-2 AAC) 27–21 on the road behind a sharp performance from quarterback Caden Veltkamp and tight end Michael Kirch.

Veltkamp delivered one of his most efficient outings of the year, completing 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Kirch proved to be his top target in key moments, catching four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Asaad Waseem added 89 yards and a 38-yard touchdown, and WR Easton Messer stayed reliable with 11 receptions for 110 yards.

Rice wasted no time on the first drive when running back Quinton Jackson broke free for 68 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive.

FAU answered immediately, as Veltkamp connected with Kirch for a 30-yard throw to tie the game. FAU continued its momentum after going for it on a fourth-and-five, as Veltkamp connected with Waseem on a deep ball to give the Owls a 14–7 lead.

Kicker Garrison Smith extended FAU’s lead before halftime with a 36-yard field goal. Rice’s attempt to cut into the deficit came up short when kicker Enock Gota missed a field goal from 47 yards, keeping FAU in front 17–7 at halftime.

Rice narrowed the gap in the third quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Jenkins to slot receiver Drayden Dickmann. FAU quickly responded with a 75-yard drive ending with Veltkamp’s short scoring toss to Kirch, restoring a lead at 24–14.

Smith’s 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter stretched the lead to 27–14, but Rice answered with Jenkins’ two-yard rushing touchdown to make it a one-possession game. FAU’s defense held firm in the closing minutes, stopping Rice’s final push and allowing the offense to kneel out the clock.

Linebacker Leon Hart Jr. and safety Dillion Williams helped anchor the FAU defense, which surrendered only one touchdown in the first half.

Jackson led Rice with 128 rushing yards on the night.

FAU returns home to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium; the game time is to be determined.

Sophia Rodriguez is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @sophiaa.rodriguez_.