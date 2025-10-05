Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Battle of the Owls: FAU outlasts Rice behind Veltkamp’s three-touchdown performance

FAU’s balanced offense and strong defense powered the Owls to a 27-21 victory over Rice in Houston.
Categories:
FAU Athletics
Florida Atlantic defensive back Terez Reid hugging his teammate in celebration in their game versus Rice University on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at Rice Stadium.
Sophia Rodriguez, Contributing Writer
October 5, 2025

Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-1 AC) picked up its first conference victory of the season Saturday night, defeating the Rice University  Owls (3-3, 1-2 AAC) 27–21 on the road behind a sharp performance from quarterback Caden Veltkamp and tight end Michael Kirch.

Veltkamp delivered one of his most efficient outings of the year, completing 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Kirch proved to be his top target in key moments, catching four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Asaad Waseem added 89 yards and a 38-yard touchdown, and WR Easton Messer stayed reliable with 11 receptions for 110 yards.

Rice wasted no time on the first drive when running back Quinton Jackson broke free for 68 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive. 

FAU answered immediately, as Veltkamp connected with Kirch for a 30-yard throw to tie the game. FAU continued its momentum after going for it on a fourth-and-five, as Veltkamp connected with Waseem on a deep ball to give the Owls a 14–7 lead.

Kicker Garrison Smith extended FAU’s lead before halftime with a 36-yard field goal. Rice’s attempt to cut into the deficit came up short when kicker Enock Gota missed a field goal from 47 yards, keeping FAU in front 17–7 at halftime.

Rice narrowed the gap in the third quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Jenkins to slot receiver Drayden Dickmann. FAU quickly responded with a 75-yard drive ending with Veltkamp’s short scoring toss to Kirch, restoring a lead at 24–14.

Smith’s 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter stretched the lead to 27–14, but Rice answered with Jenkins’ two-yard rushing touchdown to make it a one-possession game. FAU’s defense held firm in the closing minutes, stopping Rice’s final push and allowing the offense to kneel out the clock.

Linebacker Leon Hart Jr. and safety Dillion Williams helped anchor the FAU defense, which surrendered only one touchdown in the first half.

Jackson led Rice with 128 rushing yards on the night.

FAU returns home to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium; the game time is to be determined.

Sophia Rodriguez is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @sophiaa.rodriguez_.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp diving into the end zone for a touchdown against Memphis on September 27, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
University Press staff predict Rice as the “better Owl” ahead of Saturday’s game
FAU’s wide receiver Easton Messer watches as Florida Atlantic's defense sacks Tigers QB Brendon Lewis on Sept. 27, 2025 at FAU’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Gallery: Florida Atlantic conference debut game versus Memphis
Head coach Zach Kittley and the FAU football team getting ready to run out of the tunnel in their game against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 27 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium.
Football: Florida Atlantic suffers 55-26 loss to Memphis, their second straight loss
Defensive tackle Tyclean Luman staring into the crowd at the 2025 Shula Bowl versus FIU on Sep. 13.
University Press staff predict a challenging football game for the Owls against Memphis
Tight end Reid Mikeska tackling an FIU football player at Pitbull Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025, during the 2025 Shula Bowl.
Football: FIU snaps Florida Atlantic’s seven-game Shula Bowl winning streak, 38-28
Jackson Lee after scoring the 2-point conversion in their game versus Florida A&M.
University Press staff predict an 8th straight win for FAU’s football team vs. FIU
More in Sports
Florida Atlantic Owls cheering after winning a point against Bethune-Cookman University in their game on Sept. 20, 2025.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls take the win for the 2025 Owls Paradise Classic, 3-0
An arial view of Flagler Credit Union Stadium at FAU's main campus in Boca Raton, FL.
Editorial: Competitive Excellence Fund could be Florida Atlantic’s game-changer
Niccolo Moretti dribbling the ball up the court in FAU’s game against Charlotte at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Feb. 10, 2025.
FAU Men’s Basketball reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
FAU’s Division III hockey team huddles around the net for pregame talk on September 12, 2025 against the University of Miami.
FAU Hockey: Overview of the Division III team’s upcoming season
A list of Florida Atlantic's 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees.
Eight Owls honored in FAU’s 2025 Hall of Fame list of inductees
Ta'Ziah Jenks shooting a free throw in FAU's game versus North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: An overview of the Owls’ 2025-26 non-conference schedule
More in Top Stories
Boca Raton campus House of Chambers.
FAU SG shutdown: Petition temporarily halts Boca House proceedings
Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.
FAU students unsure what Student Government actually does
Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brothers at their annual Buffalo Bash in Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton, Fl on Sept. 19.
Florida Atlantic’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity raises over $22,000 for veteran rehabilitation
FAU's Breezeway Food Court on the Boca Raton campus. Photo taken by Michael Cook on Sept. 30, 2025.
FAU set to open two restaurants in the Breezeway Food Court next semester
Headshot of Florida Atlantic University art professor Karen Leader, taken on Sept. 26, 2025.
‘Opinions mine’: FAU professor Karen Leader defends free speech
Contestants posed alongside Florida Atlantic University’s Democrats club on the Boca Raton campus’s housing lawn on Sept. 25.
FAU College Democrat club hosts ‘Performative Male’ contest