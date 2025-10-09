A recent bill proposes renaming FAU’s University Drive after Charlie Kirk

A Florida state representative proposed a bill on Tuesday, part of which would require Florida Atlantic University to rename University Drive on the Boca Raton campus to Charlie James Kirk Drive or risk losing state funding.

State Rep. Kevin Steele filed House Bill 113, titled “Redesignations of State University and Florida College System Institution Roads,” on Oct. 7. This proposed bill would require state universities to rename specific roads after Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The University Press has reached out to Steele, and the story will be updated if he agrees to comment. A university spokesperson wrote to the University Press in an email that “Florida Atlantic University does not comment on pending legislation,” and declined to comment further.

Florida bills move through committees before and during the legislative session, which begins Jan. 13, 2026, when lawmakers will consider and review proposed bills, according to the Florida Senate calendar. According to State Rep. Anna Eskamani, the bill hasn’t been assigned to a committee yet. Currently, there is no Senate companion bill, and in regard to the bill’s timeline, it “still has some ways to go.”

The bill states that any listed institution or university whose board of trustees fails to make the redesignation within the designated 90-day period would have its state funding withheld. In addition to FAU, 39 other Florida universities and institutions, including Palm Beach State College and Florida International University, would also be required to rename their designated roads in memory of Kirk.

Steele wrote in a post on X on Oct. 8 that he is “honored to file HB 113, which renames a street at each of the 40 public institutions in Florida to Charlie James Kirk. My goal with this bill is to continue his legacy through generations of students that will attend our schools and will be faced with many differing ideas.”

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Ava Hilton is the Copy Desk Chief for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or direct message Hilton on Instagram @a.vahilton10.